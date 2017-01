Latest News from Daily Intelligencer

3:17 a.m.

Republicans Delay Confirmation Hearings for Trump Picks, Amid Vetting Concerns

Three more Trump picks had their hearings delayed following complaints that their ethics review isn’t complete.

1:42 a.m.

President Obama Quoted To Kill A Mockingbird in His Farewell Address

He urged sensitivity and understanding between America’s diverse racial and ethnic groups, invoking Atticus Finch’s famous words.

Yesterday at 11:45 p.m.

President Obama Quotes Washington, Urging Americans to Guard the Constitution

He said the Constitution is “just a piece of parchment” without the active participation of the American people to give it meaning.

Yesterday at 11:20 p.m.

Obama Uses Farewell Address to Call For Defense of Democracy Against Trump

He warned Americans about a looming threat — one he never named, but whose identity was clear.

Yesterday at 9:29 p.m.

Intel Chiefs Presented Trump With Claims That Russia Has ‘Compromised’ Him

A former MI6 agent claims that Russia has compromising information about the president-elect. And the CIA is taking that allegation seriously.

Yesterday at 6:03 p.m.

Franken Stumps Sessions on Trump’s Crazy Voter-Fraud Tweet

The former SNL writer wanted to know more about the “millions of illegal votes” supposedly cast for Clinton.

Yesterday at 5:39 p.m.

Charleston Gunman Dylann Roof Is Sentenced to Death

The jury reached a verdict in about three hours.

Yesterday at 5:15 p.m.

Trump’s Latest Obamacare Remarks Contain Layers of Madness

In some ways they make no sense. In the ways they make sense, they are deluded.

Yesterday at 4:36 p.m.

Sessions Won’t Commit to Letting You Smoke Pot Even Where Legal Under State Law

Sessions said it’s not his job to repeal or refuse to enforce federal drug laws, but did admit strictly enforcing them would be a “resource problem.”

Yesterday at 4:23 p.m.

Trump Reportedly Names Anti-Vaxxer to Chair a Committee on Vaccine Safety

Trump administration continues its war against scientific fact.

Yesterday at 1:42 p.m.

Watch Several Protesters Interrupt Jeff Sessions’s Confirmation Hearing

“No Trump, no KKK, no fascist USA!”

Yesterday at 1:25 p.m.

Kentucky Anti-Union Drive a Harbinger of What We Will See in Washington

It’s not getting a lot of attention, but an anti-union drive, reflecting a radicalization of the GOP, is likely in Washington, as shown in the states.

Yesterday at 12:43 p.m.

Jeff Sessions Makes the Case That He Is Not Too Racist to Be Attorney General

The Alabama senator argues that his prosecution of black activists for voter fraud was a testament to his commitment to voting rights.

Yesterday at 12:07 p.m.

Fort Lauderdale Shooter Planned to Come to NYC on New Year’s Eve: Report

Authorities speculate he may have changed his plans because of high security.

Yesterday at 11:13 a.m.

Jeff Sessions’s Promotion Stirs Pot in Alabama Governor’s Sex Scandal

Governor Robert Bentley could appoint the man who has been investigating his sex-and-corruption case to Sessions’s seat.

Yesterday at 9:28 a.m.

Indian Point, the Nuclear Plant About 30 Miles From NYC, Will Close in 2021

The facility generates a quarter of NYC’s power — all carbon-free.

Yesterday at 8:00 a.m.

Barack Obama’s Legacy Is More Secure Than You, or the GOP, Think

It could be as hard to dismantle as a wall is to build.

Yesterday at 8:00 a.m.

Warning: Abortion’s Deadly DIY Past Could Soon Become Its Future

And overturning Roe might not even be the endgame.

Yesterday at 5:26 a.m.

Chaffetz Continues Clinton Email Probe, Hasn’t Mulled Trump Business Conflicts

If issues arise with the president-elect, he’ll investigate – but for now he’s more focused on emails.

Yesterday at 3:46 a.m.

Hearing Delayed for Trump Pick Betsy DeVos, Whose Ethics Report Is Not Finished

The announcement did not mention complaints that the rushed confirmation process leaves no time for proper vetting.