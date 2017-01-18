Protester Lights Himself on Fire Outside Trump’s D.C. Hotel

A man protesting “dictator” Donald Trump briefly lit himself on fire outside of the president-elect’s D.C. hotel Tuesday. The fire was small and the man’s injuries were relatively minor, according to the Washington Post. The unidentified 45-year-old was reportedly taken to a hospital with third-degree burns on 10 percent of his body.
An NBC reporter caught up with the protester for a brief interview after the police arrived. Here’s his explanation: “I was trying to set myself on fire as an act of protest. Protesting the fact that we’ve elected somebody who’s incapable of respecting the Constitution of the United States.”