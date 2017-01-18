Latest News from Daily Intelligencer

18 mins ago

Protester Lights Himself on Fire Outside Trump’s D.C. Hotel

He said Trump is “incapable of respecting the Constitution.”

9:29 a.m.

CNN’S Jeff Zucker on Covering Donald Trump — Past, Present, and Future

“It’s true I put him on …The Apprentice in 2004. I’ve never run away from that. But in no way do I think that’s why he’s the president.”

7:00 a.m.

Trump is Not Obama’s Legacy. He’s the Legacy of Anti-Obamaism.

A strange fixation on blaming Obama for his successor.

5:23 a.m.

Former President George H.W. Bush Hospitalized

He’s said to be “doing really well” and is expected to go home in a few days.

4:57 a.m.

Lawsuit Alleges That Trump Adviser Hired People to Attack African-Americans

Reed Cordish has just been given a job in the White House.

1:51 a.m.

Does Betsy DeVos Really Believe in Public Schools?

The would-be secretary of Education is committed to eroding accountability for the use of taxpayers’ education funding.

12:37 a.m.

6 Testy Moments From Trump Education Pick Betsy DeVos’s Confirmation Hearing

She would not promise not to privatize public schools and said schools may need guns on campus to fend off grizzly bears.

Yesterday at 10:48 p.m.

Obama Granted 212 Pardons, and More Commutations Than Any Other U.S. President

In addition to commuting Chelsea Manning’s sentence, he pardoned General James Cartwright, who leaked classified information to journalists.

Yesterday at 9:30 p.m.

One of the Women Who Accused Donald Trump of Sexual Assault Just Sued Him

She apparently passed a lie detector test.

Yesterday at 7:01 p.m.

Obamas Have Started Moving Out of White House and Into New D.C. Rental Home

Movers were seen carrying golf clubs and boxes labelled “dog supplies” and “his bathroom.”

Yesterday at 4:46 p.m.

Paul LePage Explains Civil Rights to John Lewis

Apparently the man who was beaten at the Edmund Pettus Bridge needs to thank Republicans.

Yesterday at 4:07 p.m.

More Than 50 Democratic Lawmakers Are Boycotting Trump’s Inauguration

More members of Congress have decided to sit out the festivities following Trump’s feud with civil-rights icon John Lewis.

Yesterday at 2:20 p.m.

Putin Defends Trump, Extols Russia’s Sex Workers As ‘Best in the World’

“I find it hard to believe that he rushed to some hotel to meet girls of loose morals, although ours are undoubtedly the best in the world.”

Yesterday at 1:18 p.m.

Americans Expect Trump to Create Lots of Jobs — But They Still Don’t Like Him

A new poll shows that Trump is the least popular president-elect in history — even as a majority of voters expect him to be good for the economy.

Yesterday at 12:58 p.m.

Gingrich Calls for Killing CBO So Trump Can Cook America’s Books

“It is a left-wing, corrupt, bureaucratic defender of big government and liberalism.”

Yesterday at 11:02 a.m.

Prime Minister Theresa May Backs ‘Brexit,’ Lays Out Course

“Let me be clear,” she declared. “What I am proposing cannot mean remaining in the single market.”

Yesterday at 10:58 a.m.

CIA Chief Not Pleased That Incoming President Likened the CIA to Nazis

The president-elect starts a messy, public feud with the director of the CIA, just days before inauguration.

Yesterday at 4:35 a.m.

Trump Health Plan Is So Top Secret HHS Pick Reportedly Doesn’t Know What’s in It

If the Trump team keeps him in the dark, he can’t ruin the surprise at his confirmation hearing.

1/16/2017 at 11:35 p.m.

Trump Labor Pick Andy Puzder May Be ‘Bailing’ on Nomination: Report

He pushed back with a brief tweet saying he’s looking forward to his confirmation hearing.

1/16/2017 at 11:13 p.m.

The Obamas Visited Malia and Sasha’s Old Swing Set

They originally offered it to Donald Trump’s family.