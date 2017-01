Latest News from Daily Intelligencer

1:42 p.m.

Watch Several Protesters Interrupt Jeff Sessions’s Confirmation Hearing

“No Trump, no KKK, no fascist USA!”

1:25 p.m.

Kentucky Anti-Union Drive a Harbinger of What We Will See in Washington

It’s not getting a lot of attention, but an anti-union drive, reflecting a radicalization of the GOP, is likely in Washington, as shown in the states.

12:43 p.m.

Jeff Sessions Makes the Case That He Is Not Too Racist to Be Attorney General

The Alabama senator argues that his prosecution of black activists for voter fraud was a testament to his commitment to voting rights.

12:07 p.m.

Fort Lauderdale Shooter Planned to Come to NYC on New Year’s Eve: Report

Authorities speculate he may have changed his plans because of high security.

11:13 a.m.

Jeff Sessions’s Promotion Stirs Pot in Alabama Governor’s Sex Scandal

Governor Robert Bentley could appoint the man who has been investigating his sex-and-corruption case to Sessions’s seat.

9:28 a.m.

Indian Point, the Nuclear Plant About 30 Miles From NYC, Will Close in 2021

The facility generates a quarter of NYC’s power — all carbon-free.

8:00 a.m.

Barack Obama’s Legacy Is More Secure Than You, or the GOP, Think

It could be as hard to dismantle as a wall is to build.

8:00 a.m.

Warning: Abortion’s Deadly DIY Past Could Soon Become Its Future

And overturning Roe might not even be the endgame.

5:26 a.m.

Chaffetz Continues Clinton Email Probe, Hasn’t Mulled Trump Business Conflicts

If issues arise with the president-elect, he’ll investigate – but for now he’s more focused on emails.

3:46 a.m.

Hearing Delayed for Trump Pick Betsy DeVos, Whose Ethics Report Is Not Finished

The announcement did not mention complaints that the rushed confirmation process leaves no time for proper vetting.

1:42 a.m.

Cory Booker to Testify Against Fellow Senator Jeff Sessions for Attorney General

It will be the first time a senator has testified against a colleague in a confirmation hearing.

Yesterday at 11:39 p.m.

Trump National-Security Pick Monica Crowley Plagiarized PhD Dissertation Too

The transition previously dismissed reports showing more than 50 instances of plagiarism in her book as a “politically motivated attack.”

Yesterday at 9:17 p.m.

Obamacare Repeal Might Have Just Died Tonight

Republicans need 50 senators to repeal the law. They don’t have the votes.

Yesterday at 6:19 p.m.

Chuck Schumer Recycles Mitch McConnell’s 2009 Demands on Cabinet Nominations

Schumer threatens to slow the confirmation process until Trump’s picks complete their ethics reviews, echoing McConnell’s own demand from 2009.

Yesterday at 6:09 p.m.

GOP Plans Wacky Wednesday to Keep Democrats, Media Off-Balance

With six confirmation hearings, a Senate “vote-a-rama,” and a Trump presser on tap, everyone will be confused. As intended.

Yesterday at 6:04 p.m.

N.C. Governor Tries to Sneak a Medicaid Expansion Under the Wire

Roy Cooper is trying to get over a half-million people covered before it’s too late.

Yesterday at 6:00 p.m.

Watch: A Powerful Tribute to the Victims of Racial Lynchings

The organization collects soil from lynching sites to acknowledge the horrors of racial injustice.

Yesterday at 5:05 p.m.

Here Are the Species That Might Be Leaving Us Soon

Unlike other natural mass extinctions, this one’s our fault.

Yesterday at 4:09 p.m.

Trump Supposedly Opposes the GOP’s Obamacare Repeal Plan

At least, that’s what Senator Rand Paul is claiming. What now?

Yesterday at 3:35 p.m.

No, Alibaba Is Not Going to Create 1 Million U.S. Jobs Because of Trump

The Chinese e-commerce company gifted the president-elect with fodder for flattering — but wholly misleading — headlines.