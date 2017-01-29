Protests Against Trump’s Travel Ban Break Out Across America

Photo: Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Protests against President Trump’s anti-immigrant executive actions — particularly the one on Friday that banned refugees and citizens of seven majority-Muslim countries from entering the U.S. — expanded and spread on Sunday. These followed numerous large protests at American airports on Saturday, which immediately came together after news spread that U.S. visa-holding immigrants were being detained and deported by border authorities at various ports of entry after being caught in limbo by Trump’s order. On Sunday, crowds large and small amassed in numerous cities and airports throughout the U.S., continuing a nationwide backlash to Trump’s immigration policies. Below are some images and videos of those crowds as shared on social media.

Thousands took to Manhattan’s Battery Park to protest Trump’s executive order. Public speakers included Mayor de Blasio, Democratic Senators Chuck Schumer, Kirsten Gillibrand, and Cory Booker, as well as Democratic Representatives Carolyn Maloney and Nydia Velázquez:

The best protestor in Battery Park pic.twitter.com/RgA68QvOG2 — Jia Tolentino (@jiatolentino) January 29, 2017

Someone printed out the Mike Pence tweet for the Battery Park #MuslimBan protest pic.twitter.com/WmZwzsXxJh — Andrew Katz (@katz) January 29, 2017

A huge protest also took place in Boston’s Copley Square, where speakers included Democratic Senators Elizabeth Warren and Ed Markey, as well as Boston Mayor Marty Walsh:

Rally against the immigration ban in Boston #lovetrumpshate @boston A photo posted by Carrie Bevis (@carrie1010) on Jan 29, 2017 at 10:33am PST

A photo from the start of today's rally in Boston. Carlos Arredondo holding the peace flag pic.twitter.com/znMDxRJNO4 — Jack Lepiarz (@Lepiarz) January 29, 2017

20,000+ at Copley Square in Boston from a 10th floor office. Literally 200+ more every minute from all 4 corners #MuslimBan pic.twitter.com/COv7sRt9ym — Ben Doernberg (@BenDoernberg) January 29, 2017

Interesting to note this is the still-growing crowd in Copley Square, just steps from the Boston Marathon finish line: pic.twitter.com/vC6C6fN4dn — Nancy Chen (@NancyChenNews) January 29, 2017

These crowds at Copley Square are massive. All ages here voicing their concerns about the President's immigration order.@7News pic.twitter.com/q1QzVblvpI — Kerri Corrado (@Kerri7News) January 29, 2017

There were also big crowds in Washington, DC:

Protesters in front of statue, erected by Congress, commemorating the French citizen, Gen. Lafayette, for fighting in American Revolution. pic.twitter.com/NTO4izAPwK — Ben Kesling (@bkesling) January 29, 2017

Outside Trump Hotel, heading toward the Capitol. Never seen this kind of thing in DC. Crowd keeps coming & coming, growing bigger & bigger. pic.twitter.com/ia72umkHoT — Garance Franke-Ruta (@thegarance) January 29, 2017

The view from the steps of the Capitol pic.twitter.com/F92qfh8UYl — Hamza Shaban (@hshaban) January 29, 2017

Protesters leave their signs in front of the Capitol. pic.twitter.com/SqDozMFSpc — Ben Kesling (@bkesling) January 29, 2017

And the protests continued for a second day at Dulles International Airport as well:

Crowd at Dulles getting larger, cheering all passengers exiting international flights. pic.twitter.com/1pXGiPCbBv — Ariel Zambelich (@azambelich) January 29, 2017

The protests at Dallas Fort Worth Airport continued into Sunday too:

Great way to share info at Dallas airport protest #NoBanNoWall #nomuslimban pic.twitter.com/VVafVrqqqd — Medea Benjamin (@medeabenjamin) January 29, 2017

Most amazing protest at Dallas airport. Packed, diverse, lots of families. This is the America I love. #NoBanNoWall #OccupyAirports pic.twitter.com/da1cPjn9ES — Medea Benjamin (@medeabenjamin) January 29, 2017

As they did at Los Angeles International Airport:

Protesters spilling outside the arrivals hall and onto the street at LAX pic.twitter.com/0UviHa32Wu — Kirk Siegler (@KirkSiegler) January 29, 2017

Also in Denver:

Protest begins at Denver airport. More expected. If you're among those going, please share pics and stories here on social! @KDVR pic.twitter.com/U3YwaPeqcJ — Chris Parente (@chrisparente) January 29, 2017

At Philadelphia International Airport:



And in Pittsburgh as well:

Pittsburgh airport chant: "No hate, no fear, yinz are welcome here" pic.twitter.com/lh7QA2rIiX — James R. Hagerty (@JamesRHagerty) January 29, 2017

In Cleveland:

In San Francisco:

The scene here at SFO in San Francisco. You can hear the protest throughout the int'l terminal pic.twitter.com/4huDRfWrjW — Alex Kantrowitz (@Kantrowitz) January 29, 2017

In Birmingham, Alabama:

Crowd at BHM is easily 1,000 now. pic.twitter.com/BUDY5HQpf4 — Blake Ells (@blakeells) January 29, 2017

Also in Atlanta:

Hundreds flooding the busiest airport in the US, Atlanta's Hartfield-Jackson, to protest Trump's #MuslimBan pic.twitter.com/g2aqNhaogl — Colin Holtz (@cdholtz) January 29, 2017

And at Orlando International Airport:

And in Kansas City:

Protest at Kansas City International Airport. pic.twitter.com/Gk3mZDdaWo — Megan Strickland (@StricklyMeg) January 29, 2017

More signs as the crowd of protesters continues to grow at @KCIAirport showing there displeasure with President Trump's immigration order pic.twitter.com/Z1vEzHzF6V — Bob Cronkleton (@cronkb) January 29, 2017

Plus in Detroit:

The protest at Detroit Wayne County Airport officially starts at 4, but a large crowd has already gathered. pic.twitter.com/zqOQWPTHD4 — Jay Skebba (@JaySkebbaBlade) January 29, 2017

If your headed to #DTW this afternoon there is a Trump Ban Protest going on and traffic is backed up with large crowds pic.twitter.com/6PyzeEVOkl — Bushman (@BushmanOnAir) January 29, 2017

Also in Portland, Oregon:

The Port of Portland has closed the arrival deck to traffic to provide a safe place for protesters. pic.twitter.com/62Bdx5MQpW — Ted Wheeler (@tedwheeler) January 29, 2017

Chants echo through the airport as hundreds peacefully protest in #Portland. pic.twitter.com/6PjYDiOKjE — Jon Shadel (@jdshadel) January 29, 2017

And in the other Portland, in Maine:

4000 people showed up to Portland Int'l Jetport today to protest!!! So honored to have had the opportunity to join them. #NoBanNoWall pic.twitter.com/JOHLnC88jT — Taylor Combs (@taylor_combs96) January 29, 2017

In Charlotte, North Carolina, also at the airport:

Protesting the Muslim immigration ban at Charlotte airport. pic.twitter.com/gRraRrIdz2 — Patricia Tilburg (@ProfTilburg) January 29, 2017

And in Providence, Rhode Island at the State House:

The crowd has grown in size here at RI State House pic.twitter.com/YdfO6tOQKy — Kim Kalunian (@KimKalunian) January 29, 2017

Protests are also set to continue for a second night at Chicago’s O’Hare Airport starting Sunday. Here’s what the scene looked like there during the massive protest on Saturday night:

And here is an apparent demonstration from a Chicago suburb on Sunday as well:

It’s heartening to see a Trump protest even in the middle of a quiet, working-class Chicago suburb. pic.twitter.com/nqWJPWIa4l — Son Dang (@dangson) January 29, 2017

A new protest is also planned in Seattle’s Westlake Park on Sunday night, here is what the protest at Seattle-Tacoma Airport looked like on Saturday: