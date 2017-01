Latest News from Daily Intelligencer

8:18 p.m.

Protests Turned Violent at a Demonstration Before the Inaugural Parade

Police used stun grenades, tear gas and pepper spray to disperse the rock-throwing crowd.

6:27 p.m.

Was the Beatitudes Invocation at the Inauguration a Rebuke to Donald Trump?

The 45th president does not exactly evoke meekness, mercy, or peacemaking.

6:18 p.m.

The GSA Canceled a Planned Statement About Trump’s Hotel-Lease Issue

Perhaps the single most obvious legal and ethical issue facing the Trump presidency will, for now at least, remain unresolved.

5:13 p.m.

Inauguration Day in Washington Is Like a Nightmare Twitter Thread

People have come from around America to shout at each other.

5:10 p.m.

Why the Most Important Phrase in Trump’s Speech Might be ‘Civilized World’

A chilling hint of an international Axis.

4:08 p.m.

Scenes From the Trump Inaugural Parade Route

Lots of spectators, security, and many protesters.

3:48 p.m.

Wayne Barrett, Who Taught Me Everything, Is Gone Just When We Need Him Most

The great investigative reporter died yesterday, at 71.

2:29 p.m.

Trump’s Speech Gave Us America the Ugly. Don’t Let It Become Prophesy.

The language was violent and angry. The tone was vengeful. It was a warning about what Americans need to protect.

2:03 p.m.

The White House Website Removes Mentions of Climate Change

The America First Energy Plan does not include references to global warming.

1:45 p.m.

Donald Trump Is Sworn In As the 45th President of the United States

Trump is about to become the 45th president.

1:20 p.m.

Trump’s Dark, Weird, Inaugural Campaign Speech

To Americans craving unity and a higher tone, Trump delivered an address that demonized his predecessors and promised the impossible.

1:20 p.m.

Donald Trump Declares America a Democracy Again, in Populist Inaugural Address

The president said that with his election, the “people became rulers of this nation again,” in a defiant, nationalist speech.

1:04 p.m.

The System Has Failed and a Con Artist Has Won

The presidency is the reward for the greatest swindle of Donald Trump’s career.

12:32 p.m.

Anti-Trump Protesters and Police Clash in the Streets As Trump Is Sworn In

After a morning in which protesters blocked entrance to the National Mall, police clashed with demonstrators in the streets.

10:59 a.m.

How Obama Changed Perceptions of Black Americans Around the World

I went abroad after he was elected to show that America had a new visual power.

10:55 a.m.

Fear Not, America: Davos Thinks President Trump Is Going to Be Just Fine

At their winter getaway, the global economic elite warms up to right-wing populism.

10:20 a.m.

A Subway Fare Hike Is Likely Coming Soon

The MTA board must still vote on the proposal, but increases will likely go into effect in March.

8:00 a.m.

Trump Fired the Announcer of Every Inaugural Parade Since Eisenhower

No one knows whether he’s a Republican or a Democrat.

5:59 a.m.

Someone Finally Took Away Donald Trump’s Phone

But he’s still able to tweet.

4:43 a.m.

What President Trump Actually Plans to Do on Day One

He’s made impossible promises for his first day, but he’s expected to start by tackling health care, immigration, and terrorism.