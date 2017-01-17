Putin Defends Trump, Extols Russia’s Sex Workers As ‘Best in the World’

Photo: Adam Berry/Getty Images

Russian president Vladimir Putin says allegations that Donald Trump may have met with prostitutes and done some unhygienic things in a Russian hotel suite are “utter nonsense.”

“People who order fakes of the type now circulating against the U.S. president-elect, who concoct them and use them in a political battle, are worse than prostitutes because they don’t have any moral boundaries at all,” Putin fired off on Russian state television Tuesday. “It highlights a significant degree of degradation of political elites in the West, including in the United States.”

Putin also pointed the finger at the Obama administration for trying to undermine Trump, and for fomenting doubt about the legitimacy of the U.S. election results — which is, incidentally, the exact same thing the U.S. intelligence community has accused Russia of doing. Putin had additional reasons, beyond America’s moral turpitude, for why those claims made in that leaked memo aren’t likely be true.

“When Trump came to Moscow, he was not a political figure, we were not even aware of his political ambitions,” Putin said, likely referring to Trump’s 2013 visit for the Miss Universe contest, even though Trump had flirted with a presidential run in 2012 and some other times before that. “Does somebody think that our secret services are chasing every American billionaire? Of course not. It is utter nonsense.”

The Russia leader also questioned whether it was believable that Trump would have hired sex workers. “[He is] someone who has been involved with beauty contests for many years and has met the most beautiful women in the world,” Putin explained. “I find it hard to believe that he rushed to some hotel to meet girls of loose morals, although ours are undoubtedly the best in the world.”

“But,” Putin added, “I doubt Trump took that bait.”