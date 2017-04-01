Dylann Roof directly spoke to jurors for the first time Wednesday, giving a brief opening statement in the sentencing phase of his federal-hate crimes trial. Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty for Roof, who was convicted on all 33 counts in his federal hate-crimes trial last month for murdering nine parishioners during a prayer meeting at a historic black church in Charleston in June 2015.

Roof, who is representing himself, confirmed to jurors that he wanted to do so to prevent his attorneys from using a mental-illness defense. “The point is I’m not going to lie to you,” he said. “There is nothing psychologically wrong with me.”

Here's a significant portion of what Roof said in his opening statement. pic.twitter.com/119vTMJQEC — Matt Zapotosky (@mattzap) January 4, 2017

That's all he said. Did not address crimes, or prosecutors' lengthy presentation on how horrific they were. Lasted maybe a minute. — Matt Zapotosky (@mattzap) January 4, 2017

Federal prosecutors also delivered their opening argument to the jury, the same one that declared Roof guilty last month. In the statement, government lawyers read a journal Roof apparently kept after his arrest and while in prison, weeks after the massacre. Using Roof’s own words, prosecutors painted a chilling picture of a remorseless killer, eaten up with hate. “I would like to make it crystal clear, I do not regret what I did,” Roof wrote. “I am not sorry.”

Here is what Dylann Roof wrote six weeks after attack, shown to jury at #RoofTrial: pic.twitter.com/lMb3ugDcmS — Mike Hayes (@michaelhayes) January 4, 2017

Prosecutors also began calling witnesses, starting with Jennifer Pinckney, the widow of State Senator Clementa Pinckney, who was a pastor at the Emanuel AME Church. Jennifer was in another room of the church and survived the attack with her daughter. She heard the shooting from the other room, and testified about the unfolding events in excruciating detail.

Jennifer & daughter, clutched each other under Rev. Clementa's desk, held hands over each other's mouths as gunfire rang out in next room. — Abigail Darlington (@A_Big_Gail) January 4, 2017

"I heard some running sounds," Jennifer said, recalling sounds from next room. "All I could hear was gunshots, gunshots." #RoofTrial — Abigail Darlington (@A_Big_Gail) January 4, 2017

Jennifer recalls seeing all the blood as she left the church with officers. Her 911 call now being played in court. #RoofTrial — Abigail Darlington (@A_Big_Gail) January 4, 2017

Roof, at the close of her testimony, declined to cross-examine.