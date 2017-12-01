Latest News from Daily Intelligencer

21 mins ago

President Obama Awards Joe Biden the Presidential Medal of Freedom

Biden broke down in tears during an emotional farewell.

5:06 p.m.

RT Briefly Took Over C-Span’s Online Feed This Afternoon

C-Span says it was most likely the result of an “internal routing issue.”

5:01 p.m.

Why Cory Booker’s Midnight Vote on Drug Importation Is Getting So Much Attention

To the alarm of progressives, he is apparently bending to the interests of wealthy donors even as he is rising to Democratic stardom.

4:56 p.m.

New York City Broke a More Than 120-Year-Old Temperature Record

The springtime temperatures won’t last, though. Snow is back on tap for the weekend.

4:42 p.m.

‘Mad Dog’ Mattis Is Sane Enough to Sail Through the Senate

At his confirmation hearing, the ex-general broke with Trump on Putin, NATO, and the Iran deal.

3:22 p.m.

Justice Department Inspector General to Investigate Comey Letter

The investigation will also cover alleged DOJ leaks to the Clinton campaign and whether certain officials should have recused themselves.

1:51 p.m.

See New York Columnist Jonathan Chait on The Daily Show

A conversation about Chait’s new book.

1:04 p.m.

Former Mayor Rudy Giuliani Gets to Do Something in the Trump Administration

He’ll serve as an informal adviser on cybersecurity.

1:00 p.m.

A Rare Look at the Stunningly Beautiful World Beneath Antarctica’s Ice

We don’t normally get to see this.

12:56 p.m.

Elizabeth Warren Grilled Ben Carson on Trump Conflicts of Interest

She skillfully put the nominee on the spot about the possibility that Trump might personally benefit from HUD programs.

12:46 p.m.

Will Donald Trump Push the GOP Left on Health Care?

He is making liberal noises on drug prices, maternity leave, and more. That might mean something — or nothing.

12:12 p.m.

Donald Trump, Russia, and the Political ‘Witch Hunt’ That Isn’t

With the president-elect, the elephant in the room is a bear.

11:42 a.m.

The Making of the Bombshell Trump Dossier Dominating the News

The report has been in the works for over a year.

10:41 a.m.

Watch: An Iceberg the Size of Delaware Is Set to Break Away From Antarctica

A crack in its surface has grown 11 miles in December alone.

10:15 a.m.

Once Again, Mexico Reminds Trump That It Won’t Be Paying for That Border Wall

“Of course” not, said that country’s president after Trump’s press conference.

9:33 a.m.

Anderson Cooper and Kellyanne Conway Spar Over Who Is ‘Feeling the Heat’

The incoming White House counselor went on CNN to continue disparaging it as “fake news.” The host did not like that.

6:49 a.m.

While You Were Sleeping, Senators Took the First Step Toward Obamacare Repeal

Party unity generally held, but GOP senators were placed on record casting some politically dangerous votes.

6:13 a.m.

Trump Needs to Take Business Conflicts More Seriously, for His Own Sake

It’s not just the ethical thing to do. A better plan to address conflicts of interest will make his presidency stronger.

12:40 a.m.

Clapper Denounces ‘Corrosive and Damaging’ Trump Dossier Leak

He says the U.S. intelligence community “has not made any judgment” on whether the document is reliable.

Yesterday at 5:14 p.m.

Trump Taps Another Goldman Employee and First Obama Administration Holdover

Dina Powell, who led Goldman’s philanthropy, will serve as senior adviser to Trump. Obama appointee David Shulkin is Trump’s pick to lead the VA.