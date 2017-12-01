RT Briefly Took Over C-Span’s Online Feed This Afternoon

Kremlin-funded Russian news network RT briefly interrupted C-Span’s online feed Thursday afternoon, broadcasting for about ten minutes before returning to regularly scheduled programming. The oddity was first noticed by Deadspin’s Timothy Burke, who tweeted a video of the moment RT took over.

Here's the moment Russia Today took over the C-SPAN1 feed. Unclear what happened. RT aired for about ten minutes before C-SPAN1 came back. pic.twitter.com/mhWVgCoFxF — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) January 12, 2017

In a statement, C-Span confirmed that RT “interrupted” programming and said it is “investigating and troubleshooting” the issue. The statement also offered a reason why it may have happened. “As RT is one of the networks we regularly monitor, we are operating under the assumption that it was an internal routing issue.” However, the next sentence — “If that changes we will certainly let you know” — seems to suggest an openness to a more nefarious explanation.