Here’s a Look at the Nightmare Commute in London After a 24-Hour Transit Strike

By
Commuters stand on the concourse at Waterloo station in central London on January 9, 2017, minutes before a 24-hour tube strike is due to end.Photo: Daniel Leal-Olivas/AFP/Getty Images

The MTA had a bit of a snow hangover on Monday morning, but take consolation in the fact that pretty much any commuter in London had it way worse. A 24-hour walkout brought the London Underground to a halt. Tube stations shut down or offered very limited service, snagging both the morning and evening commutes for millions of travelers.

Walking across London Bridge.Photo: 2017 Getty Images

The strike began Sunday night at 6 p.m., after last-minute talks to avert the walkout broke down. Staff are objecting to the closure of ticketing stations and job cuts.

Photo: Justin Tallis/AFP/Getty Images

Transport for London — or TfL, the transit operation — deployed “travel ambassadors” to help people get around and added 150 extra buses, but they were so jam-packed that they did little to alleviate travel woes. Taxi stands saw extra-long lines, and Uber surge pricing reportedly kicked in, at four times the normal fares.

Commuters queue for buses at Victoria Station on January 9, 2017, in London, England.Photo: Carl Court/Getty Images

The rainy morning didn’t stop people from trying to cycle to work. The city’s Santander bike shares saw a 149 percent increase in demand, reports the BBC.

Overcrowding at Clapham Junction, a busy transfer station, forced a mass evacuation.

The strike officially ended at 6 p.m, but straphangers were warned to head out early because delays and closures were still expected — as were more massive crowds. As Transport for London told riders, the problems would “get worse before they get better.”