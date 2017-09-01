Here’s a Look at the Nightmare Commute in London After a 24-Hour Transit Strike

Photo: Daniel Leal-Olivas/AFP/Getty Images

The MTA had a bit of a snow hangover on Monday morning, but take consolation in the fact that pretty much any commuter in London had it way worse. A 24-hour walkout brought the London Underground to a halt. Tube stations shut down or offered very limited service, snagging both the morning and evening commutes for millions of travelers.

Photo: 2017 Getty Images

The strike began Sunday night at 6 p.m., after last-minute talks to avert the walkout broke down. Staff are objecting to the closure of ticketing stations and job cuts.

Must be one of the only people who enjoyed my commute today! rain won't dampen my spirit!also spotted an artist #liverpoolstr #tubestrike pic.twitter.com/WdGSYJN35T — Hackland (@Hackett2604) January 9, 2017

Photo: Justin Tallis/AFP/Getty Images

#TubeStrike update: It's the Car-pocalypse and only black cabs and Toyota Priae have survived. pic.twitter.com/jHXjkXwT6S — Chris Parsons (@ChrisParsons274) January 9, 2017

Transport for London — or TfL, the transit operation — deployed “travel ambassadors” to help people get around and added 150 extra buses, but they were so jam-packed that they did little to alleviate travel woes. Taxi stands saw extra-long lines, and Uber surge pricing reportedly kicked in, at four times the normal fares.

Photo: Carl Court/Getty Images

On the right = the bus stop. All the rest = the queue. #TubeStrike pic.twitter.com/E5q1GK8VvJ — dan barker (@danbarker) January 9, 2017

The rainy morning didn’t stop people from trying to cycle to work. The city’s Santander bike shares saw a 149 percent increase in demand, reports the BBC.

@nuttyxander The collective noun for commuting Londoners is now a 'bridge' load. pic.twitter.com/2JxThpENvb — Chris Kenyon (@BoxbikeLondon) January 9, 2017

Overcrowding at Clapham Junction, a busy transfer station, forced a mass evacuation.

About to open the gates at #ClaphamJunction Poised for jumanji like scenes #TubeStrike pic.twitter.com/ukQdSffJBA — Padraig Prendergast (@prendergast) January 9, 2017

They've now turned off the screen at #ClaphamJunction after pulling everyone off the platforms with no rail replacement buses #TubeStrike pic.twitter.com/5hqR9vMsRI — Padraig Prendergast (@prendergast) January 9, 2017

The strike officially ended at 6 p.m, but straphangers were warned to head out early because delays and closures were still expected — as were more massive crowds. As Transport for London told riders, the problems would “get worse before they get better.”