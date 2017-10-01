Jeff Sessions Makes the Case That He Is Not Too Racist to Be Attorney General

Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The piece of political theater that is Jeff Sessions’s confirmation hearing began with a pair of dissonant set pieces: At the back of the room, protestors dressed as Klansman shouted their parodic approval of the Alabama senator; at the front, Trump’s pick for attorney general held his half-Asian granddaughter in his lap.

Jeff Sessions' confirmation hearing was interrupted repeatedly by protestors pic.twitter.com/fVuHfGF9Cw — Vocativ Video (@VocativVideo) January 10, 2017

The images spoke to the central question looming over Sessions bid to become America’s top law-enforcement officer: If a Republican Senate deemed the man too racist to serve as a federal judge in 1986, why would a Republican Senate deem him fit to be chief federal prosecutor in 2016?

For Sessions and his defenders, the primary answer is that the Senate made a grievous error three decades ago, allowing the malicious fabrications of the far left to cloud their vision of the upstanding, egalitarian prosecutor seated directly in front of them.

But now, after serving in the Senate for 20 years — and working on the very committee charged with confirming his nomination — there is no risk that the Senate will mistake their sweet, fair-minded colleague as a man with white robes in his closet, his backers contend.

In their opening statements on his behalf, Judiciary Committee chair Chuck Grassley and Maine senator Susan Collins both testified to Sessions’s good character, with Collins saying that in the decades she had spent serving in the upper chamber with the Alabama senator, “I have never witnessed anything to suggest that Senator Sessions is anyone other than a dedicated public servant and a decent man.”

This emphasis on Sessions’s lack of conspicuous racial animus was meant to discredit claims to the contrary, which surfaced during his 1986 hearing. Then, Sessions’s Justice Department colleagues accused him of calling the NAACP “un-American,” referring to an African-American colleague as “boy,” and joking that he didn’t have a problem with the Ku Klux Klan “until I found out they smoked pot.”

Such overt expressions of racist (or, in the parlance of our times, “racially charged”) sentiments are more stigmatized in our society than the pursuit of policies that perpetuate racial disadvantage. Voting laws written with the intention of diminishing the political influence of black voters can be politely debated by reasonable people; the virtues of America’s most straight-laced Klansmen are not.

But Sessions’s record of supporting attacks on voting rights, draconian drug laws that disproportionately harm minority communities, the reinstitution of chain gangs, and hostility to the Obama administration’s efforts to rein in police abuse are, together, both more unambiguous than his private comments to colleagues and, at least potentially, more relevant to how he would carry out the duties of the office of attorney general.

In recognition of this fact, Sessions used his opening statement not only to condemn the “damnably false” allegations of his personal bigotry, but also reframed his record as a federal prosecutor and politician as one befitting an egalitarian, anti-racist.

Sessions championed his role in the prosecution of two Klansmen who murdered an African-American man — emphasizing his choice to seek the death penalty against one of the perpetrators — while also highlighting his support for the desegregation of Alabama schools.

As to the most conspicuous blight on his record — his unsuccessful prosecution of African-American activists engaged with voter-registration efforts on dubious charges of voter fraud — Sessions explained, “The voter fraud case my office prosecuted was in response to pleas from African-American, incumbent elected officials,” and thus, characterized the prosecution as a testament to his commitment to voting rights.

Sessions’s skeptics found this less than persuasive.

Sessions just called his failed prosecution of black get-out-the-vote activists a "voting rights case" — Spencer Woodman (@spencerwoodman) January 10, 2017

Sessions calls his investigation into "voter fraud" a "voting rights case."



Sessions needs to read the Voting Rights Act. — Kira Lerner (@kira_lerner) January 10, 2017