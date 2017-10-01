Jeff Sessions Makes the Case That He Is Not Too Racist to Be Attorney General

Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The piece of political theater that is Jeff Sessions’s confirmation hearing began with a pair of dissonant set pieces: At the back of the room, protestors dressed as Klansmen shouted their parodic approval of the Alabama senator; at the front, Trump’s pick for attorney general held his half-Asian granddaughter in his lap.

The images spoke to the central question looming over Sessions’s bid to become America’s top law-enforcement officer: If a Republican Senate deemed the man too racist to serve as a federal judge in 1986, why would a Republican Senate deem him fit to be chief federal prosecutor in 2016?

For Sessions and his defenders, the primary answer is that the Senate made a grievous error three decades ago, allowing the malicious fabrications of the far left to cloud their vision of the upstanding, egalitarian prosecutor seated directly in front of them.

But now, after serving in the Senate for 20 years — and working on the very committee charged with confirming his nomination — there is no risk that the Senate will mistake their sweet, fair-minded colleague as a man with white robes in his closet, his backers contend.

In their opening statements on his behalf, Judiciary Committee chair Chuck Grassley and Maine senator Susan Collins both testified to Sessions’s good character, with Collins saying that in the decades she had spent serving in the upper chamber with the Alabama senator, “I have never witnessed anything to suggest that Senator Sessions is anyone other than a dedicated public servant and a decent man.”

This emphasis on Sessions’s lack of conspicuous racial animus was meant to discredit claims to the contrary, which surfaced during his 1986 hearing. Then, Sessions’s Justice Department colleagues accused him of calling the NAACP “un-American,” referring to an African-American colleague as “boy,” and joking that he didn’t have a problem with the Ku Klux Klan “until I found out they smoked pot.”

Such overt expressions of racist (or, in the parlance of our times, “racially charged”) sentiments are more stigmatized in our society than the pursuit of policies that perpetuate racial disadvantage. Voting laws written with the intention of diminishing the political influence of black voters can be politely debated by reasonable people; the virtues of America’s most straight-laced Klansmen are not.

But Sessions’s record of supporting attacks on voting rights, draconian drug laws that disproportionately harm minority communities, the reinstitution of chain gangs, and hostility to the Obama administration’s efforts to rein in police abuse are, together, both more unambiguous than his private comments to colleagues and, at least potentially, more relevant to how he would carry out the duties of the office of attorney general.

In recognition of this fact, Sessions used his opening statement not only to condemn the “damnably false” allegations of his personal bigotry, but also reframed his record as a federal prosecutor and politician as one befitting an egalitarian anti-racist.

Sessions championed his role in the prosecution of two Klansmen who murdered an African-American man — emphasizing his choice to seek the death penalty against one of the perpetrators — while also highlighting his support for the desegregation of Alabama schools, and role in dismantling discriminatory election laws in his state’s “Black Belt.”

Sessions’s critics contend that he has exaggerated his personal involvement in all these efforts, many of which were spearheaded by other attorneys within his office.

Sessions is taking credit for prosecuting civil rights cases that Justice Department lawyers said he never worked on https://t.co/nK354VCSx3 pic.twitter.com/nVfoiYqZHu — Ari Berman (@AriBerman) January 10, 2017

Democratic Minnesota senator Al Franken took up this charge pointedly in the hearing’s most contentious exchange. Franken noted that in 2009, Sessions had claimed to have filed 20 or 30 civil rights cases to desegregate schools and other institutions. But in November 2016, the Alabama senator’s office claimed that he had filed merely “a number” of such cases. Franken demanded to know which it was — 20 to 30, or some other number?

“The records don’t show that there were 20 or 30 actually filed cases,” Sessions conceded.

Franken then turned his attention to a questionnaire Sessions had submitted to the committee, in which he was asked to list the ten most significant litigated matters he had personally handled in his career. Among those Sessions selected were four civil rights cases — three related to voting rights, one to school desegregation.

But a group of former attorneys in the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division contested Sessions’s involvement in those cases, in an op-ed published by the Washington Post last week. On Tuesday, Franken referenced that column’s central claim:

We worked in the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division, which brought those lawsuits; we handled three of the four ourselves. We can state categorically that Sessions had no substantive involvement in any of them. He did what any U.S. attorney would have had to do: He signed his name on the complaint, and we added his name on any motions or briefs. That’s it.

“Now, you originally said you personally handled three of these cases,” Franken reminded Sessions. “Are they distorting your record here?”

Sessions answered in the affirmative. But the essence of his rebuttal was that attorneys general frequently claim personal credit for cases in which they did not have substantive involvement.



“I provided office space, I signed the complaints,” Sessions said. “And, as you may know, Senator Franken, when a lawyer signs a complaint, he is required to affirm that he believes in that complaint, and supports that complaint, and supports that legal action.”



“So, that’s your personal involvement — that your name was on it?” Franken asked, in a tone that showed little deference to the concept of senatorial courtesy.



Sessions did not affirm or deny Franken’s summation.

As to the most conspicuous blight on his record — his unsuccessful prosecution of African-American activists engaged with voter-registration efforts on dubious charges of voter fraud — Sessions explained in his opening remarks, “The voter fraud case my office prosecuted was in response to pleas from African-American, incumbent elected officials,” and thus, characterized the prosecution as a testament to his commitment to voting rights.

Sessions’s skeptics found all this less than persuasive.

Sessions just called his failed prosecution of black get-out-the-vote activists a "voting rights case" — Spencer Woodman (@spencerwoodman) January 10, 2017

Sessions calls his investigation into "voter fraud" a "voting rights case."



Sessions needs to read the Voting Rights Act. — Kira Lerner (@kira_lerner) January 10, 2017

“His voting record is evil,” Code Pink protester yells as she’s removed from the Sessions hearing pic.twitter.com/W0tr1C1jxz — Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) January 10, 2017

But Sessions’s Republican colleagues — which is to say, the only people whose opinions will matter at the end of the day — appeared impressed with his performance. (Democrats will not be able to filibuster Sessions’s nomination.)



“We’re about to get an answer to the age-old question: Can you be confirmed as attorney general of the United States over the objections of 1,400 law professors,” South Carolina senator Lindsey Graham said, referencing a letter denouncing Sessions, signed by a group of legal scholars from every state in the union save Alaska. “I don’t know what the betting line in Vegas is, but I like your chances.”