Someone Finally Took Away Donald Trump’s Phone

All those calls to confiscate Donald Trump’s phone have worked, sort of. According to the AP he told a friend on Thursday that he’s parted ways with his beloved Android phone. The New York Times reports that he’s now using “a secure, encrypted device approved by the Secret Service with a new number that few people possess.”

It appears that he’s still able to tweet:

Thank you for joining us at the Lincoln Memorial tonight- a very special evening! Together, we are going to MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! pic.twitter.com/5d774OCx5o — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 20, 2017

Thank you for a wonderful evening in Washington, D.C. #Inauguration pic.twitter.com/a6xpFQTHj5 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 20, 2017

But his ability to stir up trouble via phone calls may be hindered. Trump was known to answer his phone even when he didn’t recognize the number, leading to unusual chats with reporters or heads of state. Some aides reportedly “expressed relief” that only a few people will have his new number.

President Obama fought to keep his phone and the Secret Service let him have a heavily modified Blackberry. Later he switched to a iPhone that had limited capabilities, which he’s joked is like the phone you let a toddler play with. Obama was able to send tweets using his iPhone, as it did not occur to anyone at the time that giving the president Twitter access could pose a national security risk.