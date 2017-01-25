Latest News from Daily Intelligencer

10:08 a.m.

The Fight for the Soul of the Republican Party Has Been Canceled

Trumpism is not a challenge to the party of entrenched wealth, but its natural historical evolution.

9:51 a.m.

Steve Bannon Is Registered to Vote in Two States

An act which his boss, President Trump, just promised to “investigate” as part of his ongoing election-fraud fantasy.

9:26 a.m.

Is Trump Administration Flying Without a Flight Plan?

The president is looking anything but passive so far. But on big, important issues, there’s no sense of a policy infrastructure.

5:46 a.m.

Trump White House Tells EPA to Pull Climate Change Webpage: Report

Employees say they’re scrambling to save the data.

4:51 a.m.

Trump Expected to Order Border Wall and Temporary Immigration Ban

What we know about the executive orders that could ban refugees and immigrants from countries deemed a terror risk.

12:07 a.m.

Trump Threatens to ‘Send in the Feds’ If Chicago ‘Carnage’ Isn’t Fixed

He tweeted just after The O’Reilly Factor discussed the topic.

Yesterday at 6:43 p.m.

The Penn Station Amtrak Departures Board Goes Dark

Crews began its removal Monday night.

Yesterday at 6:02 p.m.

House Republicans Vote to Make Abortion Unaffordable for Millions of Women

In a defiant gesture toward the women who thronged cities just this past weekend, the House votes to permanently ban any public funding for abortion.

Yesterday at 4:48 p.m.

FBI Says There Is Nothing Improper in Flynn’s Chat With Russian Ambassador

The call was listened in on as part of routine surveillance, but Flynn isn’t a target of an investigation.

Yesterday at 3:37 p.m.

Trump Revives the Keystone XL and Dakota Access Pipelines by Executive Order

But it’s not clear that the White House’s support will be enough to get those oil pipelines built as planned.

Yesterday at 3:04 p.m.

Trump’s SCOTUS Pick Is Due Next Week, With 3 Conservatives Still in the Running

The GOP awaits Trump’s choice from a pre-vetted list.

Yesterday at 2:50 p.m.

Who Are the ‘Black Bloc’ Protesters Who Rioted on Inauguration Weekend?

They have a particular hatred of Starbucks.

Yesterday at 1:48 p.m.

Delusional Democrats Yearning to Prove They Can Work With Trump

“Positioning Democrats as the party that can work with Trump to get stuff done” — a strategy doomed to fail.

Yesterday at 12:32 p.m.

Trump to Keep James Comey As FBI Director

The decision comes amid an FBI investigation into ties between Russia and Trump’s associates — and a DOJ investigation into Comey’s infamous letter.

Yesterday at 11:02 a.m.

Trump’s Aides Leak Embarrassing Story About How He Can’t Handle Embarrassment

Three days in, and the president is consumed by rage, while his staffers are consumed by infighting. And reporters are hearing all about it.

Yesterday at 10:02 a.m.

Parliament Has to Make ‘Brexit’ Official, Says the United Kingdom Supreme Court

Prime Minister Theresa May’s government has said this will not delay the March 31 timetable for triggering Article 50.

Yesterday at 8:00 a.m.

Remembering When Gerald Ford Seemed Like the Worst Problem We Could Have

Covering Washington’s big power shifts, then and now.

Yesterday at 4:17 a.m.

Ted Cruz Becomes Just Another Trump Republican

The senators’ diminishing role as a Trump loyalist shows the extent to which the new regime has absorbed movement conservatism.

Yesterday at 4:07 a.m.

Mike Pompeo Confirmed, Sworn in As CIA Director

Democrats raised concerns about his embrace of mass surveillance and comments he made about Muslims.

Yesterday at 2:19 a.m.

Kellyanne Conway Reportedly Punched a Man at an Inaugural Ball

Fox Business correspondent Charlie Gasparino claims she threw some punches to break up a fight between “two guys in tuxes.”