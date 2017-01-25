Steve Bannon Is Registered to Vote in Two States

President Donald Trump, this morning:
The Sarasota Herald-Tribune’s Chris Anderson, yesterday:
One of the most powerful men in America happens to be a resident of Sarasota County. We think. His name is Stephen K. Bannon, the scruffy-faced senior adviser to our new president. Maybe you’ve heard of him. But has anyone actually seen him?
In particular, has anyone ever seen him at 3108 Casey Key Road[?] … [T]his is where Bannon lives, or is supposed to live, still, according to the Sarasota County Supervisor of Elections office. It’s the address listed on his voter registration form, effective Aug. 25.
There is only problem: Bannon is also registered to vote in New York City, listing a home address on West 40th Street, and according to a spokesman for the New York State Board of Elections, he voted there in November by absentee ballot.
The call was coming from inside the White House.