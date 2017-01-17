Obamas Have Started Moving Out of White House and Into New D.C. Rental Home

Photo: Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images

The Obamas have a few more days at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, but the are getting a jumpstart on moving into their rented 8-bedroom in D.C.’s Kalorama neighborhood.

Moving day at the new Obama digs, where a few sets of golf clubs just headed in pic.twitter.com/RwTJXymkmK — Betsy Klein (@betsy_klein) January 17, 2017

According to CNN, the labeled boxes included “‘framed photos for the living room,” “dog supplies,” “his bathroom,” and even “cleaning supplies, box 5.”

Box labeled "cleaning supplies" heads into the Obama home -- they're just like us pic.twitter.com/lvRQG8uFIH — Betsy Klein (@betsy_klein) January 17, 2017

Also spotted: golf clubs and a wardrobe full of dresses.

The Obamas are officially evicted on January 20, and as soon as they head out the door, White House staff have to begin the mad rush of putting everything in place to the liking of President Donald Trump.