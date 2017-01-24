The Penn Station Amtrak Departures Board Goes Dark

Photo: Chris Hondros/Getty Images

Penn Station’s big Amtrak departures board is no more. Crews began breaking down the 10-foot, analog-looking screen Monday night, so ending the era of travelers staring up at it, waiting for the track number to be posted, and, once it has been, stampeding wildly to the gate.

The “big board” went to black, its blank, bulky frame still suspended from the ceiling.

Rest in piece, @Amtrak New York Penn Station "big board."



It saw one last meltdown commute yesterday before being permanently shut down. pic.twitter.com/BAce3bAfPR — Jason Rabinowitz (@AirlineFlyer) January 24, 2017

#depressing #pennstation shut down the central departure board in favor of new screens, increasing the #soullessness of the atrium. #blarg A photo posted by @angelina.modenna on Jan 24, 2017 at 3:29am PST

At some point Tuesday, it appeared as if crews had draped it in a mourning shroud/blue tarp.

The board, which was installed in 2000, will be totally removed by the end of the week. In its stead, Amtrak will install 40 LCD monitors, including two large screens on either end of the main concourse, that will look like this, though probably with a few less “on time” trains.