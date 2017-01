Latest News from Daily Intelligencer

16 mins ago

New York City Had Record-Low Crime Rate in 2016

NYC ties for its second-lowest number of homicides. Chicago sees its worst violence in two decades.

1:40 p.m.

The Second Avenue Subway Is New York’s Newest World-Class Museum

The art alone cost $4.5 million.

11:54 a.m.

China Would Like Trump to Stop Conducting Diplomacy Over Twitter

Chinese state media decried Trump’s “obsession with Twitter foreign policy” Tuesday, reminding him that geopolitics aren’t “child’s play.”

11:48 a.m.

Trump Picks Wall Street Lawyer to Enforce Laws on Wall Street

New Securities and Exchange Commission chairman Jay Clayton does not seem like a drain-the-swamp kind of guy.

11:23 a.m.

The Democratic Plan to Fight Obamacare Repeal

There’s no doubt the GOP will gut the health-care law. But Democrats can complicate the process and inflict some political damage.

11:15 a.m.

More Than 100 Injured After LIRR Train Derails at Atlantic Terminal, Brooklyn

The worst of the injuries is reportedly a broken leg.

11:08 a.m.

Republicans’ Plan to Repeal Obamacare Might Be Collapsing Already

Republicans are publicly expressing panic about “repeal and delay.”

9:47 a.m.

Rex Tillerson Will Cut All Ties With Exxon If He Becomes Secretary of State

With his confirmation fight looming, the Exxon CEO reveals a plan to sell off his Exxon shares before becoming Trump’s top diplomat.

9:24 a.m.

Four Potential Stumbling Blocks for the New Republican Congress

Including Trump’s perverse unpredictability and the limits of objective reality.

5:45 a.m.

Schumer Says He’ll Fight to Keep Supreme Court Seat Vacant

Unless Trump finds a mainstream nominee both parties agree on.

4:37 a.m.

NAACP President Arrested at Sit-in Protesting Jeff Sessions for Attorney General

Attorneys from across the country voiced their opposition to Trump’s nominee, citing his record on civil rights.

12:00 a.m.

Trump May Have Facts Wrong in Tweet Knocking Intelligence Officials

The president-elect suggested they need more time to make their case on Russian election meddling, but officials say they didn’t delay their meeting.

Yesterday at 10:04 p.m.

Trump’s Pick for Trade Representative Is Yet Another Free-Trade Skeptic

The president-elect is loading up on them.

Yesterday at 6:42 p.m.

It Was Probably Inevitable, But Omarosa Is Joining the Trump White House

Possibly in a public-engagement role.

Yesterday at 6:37 p.m.

James Woods’s Legal Crusade Against a Dead Tweeter Continues Apace

He has successfully convinced a judge to compel the late “Abe List”’s attorney to reveal his true identity.

Yesterday at 6:09 p.m.

Megyn Kelly’s Departure Is a Big Clue About the Future of Fox News

Maybe it won’t reinvent itself as a politically moderate network after all.

Yesterday at 5:19 p.m.

With Sanders at His Side, Cuomo Proposes Free-Tuition Plan at State Schools

For students and their families making $125,000 per year or less.

Yesterday at 4:15 p.m.

Guilty White Liberals Are Purchasing Racial Indulgences

For $25 to $100 a month, the Safety Pin Box will tell you what you can do about your privilege, without causing you any real material discomfort.

Yesterday at 2:01 p.m.

Bill and Hillary Clinton Will Attend the Trump Inauguration

They will do so out of a sense of duty, say two well-placed sources.

Yesterday at 1:30 p.m.

Trump’s Miniature Jobs Strategy

Ford’s announcement that it is cancelling plans to invest in Mexico shows how Trump is stealing a strategy from local and state politics.