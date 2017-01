Latest News from Daily Intelligencer

14 mins ago

Trump Could Have Easily Avoided the Confrontation With Sally Yates

Why not just hold off on the travel ban until after Jeff Sessions’s confirmation?

9:45 a.m.

The Statue of Liberty Was Originally Conceived As a Muslim Peasant Woman

Lady Liberty has a little-known history.

9:35 a.m.

New York Will Get a Little Snow Today

Up to two inches in and around the city.

6:37 a.m.

It’s Not Just Us — French Politics Has Been Chaotic, Too

A far-left candidate won the Socialist nomination and the front-runner was embroiled in a corruption scandal.

6:21 a.m.

Don’t Blame Ivanka and Jared, They Were Observing Shabbat

After the botched travel-ban rollout, the search for a scapegoat is on — but they have an alibi.

3:37 a.m.

Hill Aides Helped Craft Travel Ban, Weren’t Allowed to Tell Their Bosses: Report

GOP lawmakers had no idea because the Trump team had their staffers sign nondisclosure agreements.

12:29 a.m.

Trump Fires Acting Attorney General for Defying Immigration Order

After Sally Yates told Justice Department lawyers to stop defending the order, the White House said she “betrayed” the agency.

Yesterday at 6:54 p.m.

What Is Stephen Miller’s Job, Anyway?

The culprit in the travel-ban chaos seems to be this young policy adviser. But it’s hard to say why he’s in the position to do this kind of damage.

Yesterday at 6:33 p.m.

27-Year-Old ‘Right-Wing Troll’ Charged With Murder in Quebec Mosque Shooting

Six people were killed during evening prayers.

Yesterday at 6:08 p.m.

More Trouble for Tom Price on His Biomedical Investments

On the eve of a committee vote on his confirmation, new evidence shows Price may have gotten a sweet deal on a dubious stock purchase.

Yesterday at 5:41 p.m.

Obama Calls Trump Protesters the ‘Guardians of Our Democracy’

In his first statement since leaving the White House, Barack Obama says “American values are at stake.”

Yesterday at 5:22 p.m.

State Department Employees Send Around Internal Memo Opposing Trump’s Travel Ban

Almost 200 people are reportedly coming out against the measure because it doesn’t make America safer and “runs counter to core American values.”

Yesterday at 4:27 p.m.

Trump Signs ‘Nonsensical’ Rule to Curb Regulations

The president’s latest executive order calls for the removal of two regulations for every new one adopted.

Yesterday at 4:04 p.m.

Paul Ryan Is Actually Not Spineless

The House Speaker has principles. They’re just bad ones.

Yesterday at 3:04 p.m.

Trump Plans Reality-TV-Style SCOTUS Pick, While Democrats Promise Filibuster

Get ready for some prime-time drama.

Yesterday at 2:35 p.m.

World Leaders Rip Trump’s Travel Ban As Iraqi Parliament Votes to Ban Americans

There’s disappointment in Europe and pledges to take reciprocal measures in Iran and Iraq.

Yesterday at 1:46 p.m.

Trump’s Travel Ban Will Ignite a Sustained Legal Fight

Judicial rulings blocking immediate implementation of the travel ban will not affect its full scope or determine its ultimate legality.

Yesterday at 11:15 a.m.

Most Detained at JFK Airport Under Trump’s Travel Ban Have Been Released

The Department of Homeland Security says no one is being held, but reports on the ground indicate that some are still in limbo or have been deported.

Yesterday at 10:59 a.m.

Trump Has Made Up At Least 4 Lies About His Refugee Ban

The only purpose of this policy is to retroactively justify Trump’s campaign fearmongering.

Yesterday at 10:26 a.m.

Mike Flynn Is Annoying Trump Because He Acts Just Like Trump

The national security adviser reportedly talks too much and ran a chaotic transition. Sound familiar?