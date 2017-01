Latest News from Daily Intelligencer

6:19 p.m.

Chuck Schumer Recycles Mitch McConnell’s 2009 Demands on Cabinet Nominations

Schumer threatens to slow the confirmation process until Trump’s picks complete their ethics reviews, echoing McConnell’s own demand from 2009.

6:09 p.m.

GOP Plans Wacky Wednesday to Keep Democrats, Media Off-Balance

With six confirmation hearings, a Senate “vote-a-rama,” and a Trump presser on tap, everyone will be confused. As intended.

6:04 p.m.

N.C. Governor Tries to Sneak a Medicaid Expansion Under the Wire

Roy Cooper is trying to get over a half-million people covered before it’s too late.

6:00 p.m.

Watch: A Powerful Tribute to the Victims of Racial Lynchings

The organization collects soil from lynching sites to acknowledge the horrors of racial injustice.

5:05 p.m.

Here Are the Species That Might Be Leaving Us Soon

Unlike other natural mass extinctions, this one’s our fault.

4:09 p.m.

Trump Supposedly Opposes the GOP’s Obamacare Repeal Plan

At least, that’s what Senator Rand Paul is claiming. What now?

3:35 p.m.

No, Alibaba Is Not Going to Create 1 Million U.S. Jobs Because of Trump

The Chinese e-commerce company gifted the president-elect with fodder for flattering — but wholly misleading — headlines.

3:16 p.m.

Here’s a Look at the Nightmare Commute in London After a 24-Hour Transit Strike

A torturous standstill.

2:02 p.m.

Jared Kushner to Be Named Senior White House Adviser

Anti-nepotism laws, be damned.

1:14 p.m.

Has Trump Really Taken Social Security and Medicare Reform Off the Table?

There are serious tensions within the GOP on the matter. But the president-elect has given a new signal.

12:53 p.m.

New York Magazine Competition No. 82: Trump As Hemingway

The latest installment of our game.

11:56 a.m.

Once-in-a-Decade Storm Slams California and Nevada

The “pineapple express” — so named because it brings moisture from Hawaii — is wreaking havoc.

11:21 a.m.

Trump Adviser Condemns Meryl Streep’s Divisive Rhetoric

Streep is “inciting people’s worst instincts,” Kellyanne Conway said, after the actress disparaged Trump’s impression of a disabled person.

10:10 a.m.

This Time-lapse Shows Just How Bad the Smog Problem Is in Beijing

The smog prompted China to issue its first national red alert for “severe fog.”

8:40 a.m.

Trump Invents New Fallback Lie on Russian Hacking

“Okay, maybe the Russians did it, but we know it had no effect.” Uh, no, we don’t.

5:17 a.m.

Keepin’ It 1600 Crew Launches New Podcast, ‘Crooked Media’ Company

Pod Save America will focus more on activism.

3:36 a.m.

Ted Cruz Meets President of Taiwan, Donald Trump Gets Another Warning From China

The president-elect hasn’t personally provoked China in days.

12:19 a.m.

McConnell to Democrats Who Want More Time to Vet Trump Cabinet: ‘Grow Up’

Eight years ago, he felt ethics disclosures should be completed before hearings were scheduled.

Yesterday at 10:07 p.m.

Video of Fort Lauderdale Airport Attack Emerges, Shooter’s Motive Still Unknown

The gunman, an Iraq War veteran with a history of mental illness and domestic violence, could face the death penalty.

Yesterday at 9:00 p.m.

Jared Kushner’s Rise to Unimaginable Power

He’s more like his father-in-law than anyone imagines.