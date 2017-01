Latest News from Daily Intelligencer

10 mins ago

Trump Adviser Condemns Meryl Streep’s Divisive Rhetoric

Streep is “inciting people’s worst instincts,” Kellyanne Conway said, after the actress disparaged Trump’s impression of a disabled person.

10:10 a.m.

This Time-lapse Shows Just How Bad the Smog Problem Is in Beijing

The smog prompted China to issue its first national red alert for “severe fog.”

8:40 a.m.

Trump Invents New Fallback Lie on Russian Hacking

“Okay, maybe the Russians did it, but we know it had no effect.” Uh, no, we don’t.

5:17 a.m.

Keepin’ It 1600 Crew Launches New Podcast, ‘Crooked Media’ Company

Pod Save America will focus more on activism.

3:36 a.m.

Ted Cruz Meets President of Taiwan, Donald Trump Gets Another Warning From China

The president-elect hasn’t personally provoked China in days.

12:19 a.m.

McConnell to Democrats Who Want More Time to Vet Trump Cabinet: ‘Grow Up’

Eight years ago, he felt ethics disclosures should be completed before hearings were scheduled.

Yesterday at 10:07 p.m.

Video of Fort Lauderdale Airport Attack Emerges, Shooter’s Motive Still Unknown

The gunman, an Iraq War veteran with a history of mental illness and domestic violence, could face the death penalty.

Yesterday at 9:00 p.m.

Jared Kushner’s Rise to Unimaginable Power

He’s more like his father-in-law than anyone imagines.

Yesterday at 3:55 p.m.

Former Iranian President Rafsanjani Has Died, a Blow to Iran’s Reformists

He had become one of of Iran’s most influential moderates, as well as a crucial supporter of rapprochement with the West.

Yesterday at 11:51 a.m.

Truck Attack in Jerusalem Kills 4 Israeli Soldiers

The attacker drove into a busload of Israeli officer cadets who had stopped at a scenic overlook.

1/7/2017 at 3:59 p.m.

Report: Trump Advisor Monica Crowley Plagiarized Parts of Her 2012 Bestseller

CNN has found more than 50 instances in which she lifted passages or phrases from other sources.

1/7/2017 at 2:18 p.m.

Ethics Office Struggling to Vet Trump’s Cabinet Picks, Warns Against GOP Rush

The head of the Office of Government Ethics says GOP lawmakers are pushing ahead with hearings before the required background checks can be completed.

1/7/2017 at 8:00 a.m.

Racist or Not, Sessions Chose the Wrong Side in the Fight for Voting Rights

We should fear that Trump’s attorney general pick will use his enormous powers against the powerless — because he’s done it before.

1/6/2017 at 6:41 p.m.

At Least 5 Shot Dead at Fort Lauderdale Airport

The gunman reportedly had a weapon in his checked luggage, which he loaded in the bathroom before firing near the baggage claim.

1/6/2017 at 6:03 p.m.

HRC for NYC? Almost Certainly Not, But Maybe

The rumors appeared in two NYC dailies on Friday.

1/6/2017 at 4:40 p.m.

Every Terrifying Thing That Donald Trump Did This Week

All the norms the president-elect has already destroyed.

1/6/2017 at 3:51 p.m.

After Intelligence Briefing, Trump Promises to Prioritize Cybersecurity

But he did not concede Russia’s culpability in the hack of the DNC, and insisted cyberattacks had “no effect on the outcome of the election.”

1/6/2017 at 2:50 p.m.

Tilikum, SeaWorld’s Literal Killer Whale and Star of Blackfish, Is Dead

The orca’s controversial life in captivity brought attention to the problematic practice of breeding orcas.

1/6/2017 at 2:47 p.m.

Congress Certifies Trump’s Win As Biden Tells Dems ‘It Is Over’

A Hail Mary from Democratic House members failed as Trump’s win became official.

1/6/2017 at 1:37 p.m.

Trump Calls Attention Paid to Russian Hacking a ‘Witch Hunt’

The president-elect is also calling for an investigation into intelligence leaks to NBC.