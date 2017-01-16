Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

Georgia Congressman Tom Price is proving once again that when it comes to flouting conflicts of interest, he and Donald Trump have a lot in common. Trump’s nominee for Health Secretary, Price reportedly bought thousands of dollars in a medical-device company last year and then, less than a week later, introduced legislation to benefit it. Later, the company’s PAC donated to Price, CNN reports.

The company is Zimmer Biomet, a leading producer of hip- and knee-replacements. In March of 2016, Price bought between $1,001 to $15,000 worth of stock in the Indiana-based company, according to CNN. Then, before the month was over, he introduced the HIP Act, which would have delayed changes sure to affect the bottom line of Zimmer Biomet.

“It clearly has the appearance of using your influence as a congressman to your financial benefit,” Larry Noble of Campaign Legal Center told CNN. “If he believed in the bill, he should not have purchased the stock.”

Appearances only got worse as 2016 went on and Zimmer Biomet’s PAC cut Price a check for $1,000. If Price’s membership in a physician’s organization with far-out views wasn’t enough to ensure a healthy opposition to his nomination, this might be.