Photo: Yuri Cortez/AFP/Getty Images

After a canceled face-to-face White House meeting and some sparring on Twitter, President Donald Trump and Mexican president Enrique Peña Nieto talked over the phone for about an hour on Friday morning, reports the Washington Post. Mexican officials and Trump administration officials confirmed the chat, though none gave any hints about what was discussed, though it’s probably safe to assume that something about a wall came up at some point.

The call took place around 9:30 a.m., say officials, which appears to be about an hour after Trump found a way to keep that international standoff going:

Mexico has taken advantage of the U.S. for long enough. Massive trade deficits & little help on the very weak border must change, NOW! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 27, 2017

Trump thew in the latest comment after tensions between the countries, summed up in those 140-character barbs, hit a crisis point Thursday, when Nieto bailed on a White House meeting with Donald Trump scheduled for next week. He did so after the U.S. president signed an executive order calling for the “immediate” construction of a border wall, said again Mexico would pay for this wall, and then insulted Mexico on Twitter after its leader repeated the country wasn’t going to pay for a wall it didn’t want in the first place.

After Nieto canceled, Trump spoke to GOP lawmakers and made it seem as if scrapping the meeting had been his idea, saying it would have been “fruitless.” Then, in a conversation with reporters, White House press secretary Sean Spicer suggested a 20 percent import tax could be used to finance the wall. The White House clarified that it was a policy option in line with a popular GOP tax proposal, called a border-adjustment tax. The Mexican media, seizing on the tariff-that-wasn’t along with the U.S. press, was still quick to point out that American consumers, not Mexico, would mostly end up paying for this wall if such a policy went through.

As the New York Times points out, Nieto has had to walk a difficult line in his dealings with Trump, saying Mexico would not foot the bill for the wall, but signaling a willingness to work with its northern neighbor — which was driven in large part by necessity. Yet Trump’s barbs have galvanized Mexico — and Nieto, who is a really unpopular president — is seeing the country unite around the perceived bullying from the north. The Mexicans press — often describing it as “el huracán Trump” (the hurricane) — have characterized these escalating tensions, fueled by Trump’s nationalistic and offensive rhetoric, as a new era of hostility. Former Mexican president Vicente Fox, who has been very blunt in his criticism of Trump, said the president had “brought back a very strong Mexican spirit.”

