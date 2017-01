Latest News from Daily Intelligencer

2:00 p.m.

Many in Media Shout ‘Fail’ at BuzzFeed for Publishing Unverified Trump Dossier

The justification from editor Ben Smith did not fly with many of his peers.

1:55 p.m.

Donald Trump to America: I Won, Accountability Is Over

A whiff of authoritarianism from the president-elect.

1:48 p.m.

Donald Trump Went at It With a CNN Reporter at His Press Conference

VIDEO: “I’m not going to give you a question. You are fake news.”

1:38 p.m.

It Will Cost NYC $37 Million to Protect Trump Till Inauguration Day

Fifth Avenue businesses also estimate that they’ve lost about $40 million.

1:33 p.m.

Murders Were Up Again in 2016 Across Major U.S. Cities

An analysis shows a disturbing two-year trend in major cities.

12:37 p.m.

Trump Tanks Pharma Stocks With Sudden Threat to Fight High Drug Prices

In his first press conference, he revived a nearly forgotten plan to authorize government negotiations on pharmaceutical prices.

12:09 p.m.

NBC: Trump Was Not Briefed on Allegations in Secret Dossier

The documents were reportedly available to briefers as an example of “disinformation.”

12:00 p.m.

The Way to Save Democracy Is to Attack Trump on Economics

If the Constitution and Obamacare are both about to be destroyed, which do you save?

10:00 a.m.

Senate Gets Ready for an All-Night ‘Vote-a-rama’ on Obamacare

In a quirk of the budget process, Democrats will get a chance to offer many, many amendments to the repeal blueprint.

9:48 a.m.

Trump Asks If We Are ‘Living in Nazi Germany,’ As Priebus Denies Russia Leak

“I have nothing to do with Russia — no deals, no loans, no nothing!”

9:13 a.m.

Here’s a Liveblog of the Trump Presser and Tillerson and Sessions Hearings

The GOP designed today to have too much news — and that was before someone leaked a memo about how Russia has “compromised” the president-elect.

8:00 a.m.

Behold the Next New Astor Place

It survived riots and punks. How about low-key plazas and cute NYU kids?

4:12 a.m.

Vocal Anti-Vaxxer Claims Trump Asked Him to Chair a Committee on Vaccine Safety

The transition says Trump would like to create a commission on autism, but no decision has been made.

3:17 a.m.

Republicans Delay Confirmation Hearings for Trump Picks Amid Vetting Concerns

Three more Trump picks had their hearings delayed following complaints that their ethics review isn’t complete.

1:42 a.m.

President Obama Quoted To Kill a Mockingbird in His Farewell Address

He urged sensitivity and understanding between America’s diverse racial and ethnic groups, invoking Atticus Finch’s famous words.

Yesterday at 11:45 p.m.

President Obama Quotes Washington, Urging Americans to Guard the Constitution

He said the Constitution is “just a piece of parchment” without the active participation of the American people to give it meaning.

Yesterday at 11:20 p.m.

Obama Uses Farewell Address to Call for Defense of Democracy Against Trump

He warned Americans about a looming threat — one he never named, but whose identity was clear.

Yesterday at 9:29 p.m.

Intel Chiefs Presented Trump With Claims That Russia Has ‘Compromised’ Him

A former MI6 agent claims that Russia has compromising information about the president-elect. And the CIA is taking that allegation seriously.

Yesterday at 6:03 p.m.

Franken Stumps Sessions on Trump’s Crazy Voter-Fraud Tweet

The former SNL writer wanted to know more about the “millions of illegal votes” supposedly cast for Clinton.

Yesterday at 5:39 p.m.

Charleston Gunman Dylann Roof Is Sentenced to Death

The jury reached a verdict in about three hours.