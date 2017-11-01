Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Donald Trump, his incoming Chief of Staff Reince Priebus, and the foreign nation with which he’s accused of having secret connections, all denied claims made in an unverified report drafted by a former British intelligence agent and published by BuzzFeed Tuesday. Trump, who tweeted Tuesday night that the report is “fake news” amounting to “a total political witch hunt,” logged on Wednesday morning to rant once again about the story.

Russia has never tried to use leverage over me. I HAVE NOTHING TO DO WITH RUSSIA - NO DEALS, NO LOANS, NO NOTHING! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 11, 2017

Russia just said the unverified report paid for by political opponents is "A COMPLETE AND TOTAL FABRICATION, UTTER NONSENSE." Very unfair! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 11, 2017

The line quoted in the above tweet comes from Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov who told reporters Wednesday that, “The Kremlin does not engage in collecting compromising information.” He blamed Trump’s enemies for the report and, like Trump, called it a “witch hunt.”

Trump’s final tweet of his morning rant blamed U.S. intelligence agencies for allowing the report to be leaked. He also invoked Godwin’s law by comparing the country he’s days away from leading to Nazi Germany.

Intelligence agencies should never have allowed this fake news to "leak" into the public. One last shot at me.Are we living in Nazi Germany? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 11, 2017

Reince Priebus, Trump’s pick for Chief of Staff, was also on the defensive this morning, telling Today that not only are the contents of the report “offensive crap” but Trump was never given a summary of the allegations, as CNN reported Tuesday.

“We’re talking about fake news. It’s shameful. It isn’t a document that came from our intel community. It’s oppo research that’s been floating around for months,” he said. “It’s all phony-baloney garbage.”

Another revelation on the subject also came Wednesday morning, when Senator John McCain released a statement saying that late last year he gave the report that connects Trump to Russia to the FBI.