Photo: Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images

President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Friday that temporarily banned citizens from seven Muslim-majority countries as well as all refugees from entering the United States. The order also indefinitely banned entry for all Syrian refugees and established a religious test for refugees moving forward, prioritizing Christians and members of religious minority groups in Muslim countries. Trump, who at one point during his presidential campaign said that all Muslims should be banned from entering the U.S., tried to frame Friday’s executive order as a way to establish “new vetting measures to keep radical Islamic terrorists out of the United States of America.”

“We don’t want them here,” said Trump during the signing ceremony on Friday. “We want to ensure that we are not admitting into our country the very threats our soldiers are fighting overseas.”

The executive order also directs the secretary of state, secretary of homeland security, director of national intelligence, and director of the FBI to come up with new immigration screening procedures to meet Trump’s demand for what he has previously called “extreme vetting” measures. Among the criteria Trump mentioned in the order were that foreign nationals should not be admitted to the U.S. if they do not support the U.S. Constitution, “place violent ideologies over American law,” “engage in acts of bigotry or hatred,” or “would oppress Americans of any race, gender, or sexual orientation.”

The previous U.S. vetting process for visas and, especially, for refugees, was already among — if not the most — stringent in the world, and the Trump administration has provided no evidence that process has in any way failed up to this point.

The Muslim majority countries included in the 90-day ban are Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Syria, Sudan, and Yemen — all countries which a previous federal law had linked to concerns about terrorism. The ban thus means that at least an estimated 134 million people are now temporarily barred from entering the United States, possibly including hundreds of thousands of current U.S. visa holders. In addition, the text of the order indicates that the seven countries are only the first to be included in the ban, and that additional countries may be added later. According to CNN, a Trump administration official indicated the list would indeed grow and promised they would be “very aggressive” in determining which other countries may be added. That evaluation process will include a mandated 30-day review to determine which countries around the world do not provide “adequate information” about their citizens to the U.S., and the ban may thus become permanent for some or all of the affected countries should the Trump administration decide that those countries’ governments are unable or unwilling to provide that information.

In the meantime, Trump’s ban list is also notable for the countries it excludes. Though Trump says the order is aimed at stopping foreign Islamist terrorists from gaining entry to the U.S., the ban does not include the countries from which terrorists who have actually conducted deadly terrorist attacks in the U.S. are from. Omitted from the list are Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Lebanon, Kuwait, and Russia — despite the fact that, starting with the attacks on September 11, 2001, citizens from those countries have been linked to terrorist attacks in the U.S. Also missing from the list are Turkey and Afghanistan, countries in which multiple high profile terrorist or militant attacks have been carried out in recent years. In fact, as NPR points out, no citizens from the seven countries listed in the current ban have conducted any terrorist attacks in the U.S. over this same period. And as Bloomberg notes, the list also excludes Muslim-majority countries in which the Trump Organization, which Trump refused to divest from before becoming president, has business ties. At present, the Trump Organization has done or pursued business in Turkey, the U.A.E., Egypt, Saudi Arabia, and Azerbaijan.

The order also suspends the admission of all refugees for 120 days, during which time the Trump administration plans to do its own analysis on which country’s citizens pose the biggest supposed threat. The order additionally cuts the total number of refugees allowed into the U.S. during 2017 from 100,000 to 50,000, and instructs the homeland security secretary to propose ways to allow states and localities a say in whether or not refugees are allowed to be settled in their jurisdictions.

The only people currently exempted from the ban are holders of certain diplomatic visas, though the order indicates that individuals can be approved for entry by federal officials on a case-by-case basis.

Already, there are reports of people being barred from flights to the U.S. and even detained at U.S. ports of entry after having already been on route to the U.S. when the executive order went into effect. The Associated Press says that seven U.S.-bound migrants, escorted by the U.N.’s refugee agency, were barred from boarding a flight to the U.S. on Saturday, and the AFP adds that some Iranian travel agencies say they have been told by major airlines to stop selling tickets to Iranians holding U.S. visas and to prevent them from boarding U.S.-bound flights.

The New York Times additionally reports that two Iraqi citizens — both refugees who had been granted admission to the U.S. and were already on route to the U.S. when Trump’s ban went into immediate effect — were detained at John F. Kennedy airport in New York early Saturday morning. One of the Iraqi men had apparently worked for the U.S. Army as an interpreter following the 2003 invasion, and had been targeted by militants as a result. Lawyers for the two men have already filed a writ of habeas corpus demanding their release, and along with several organizations including the ACLU and the National Immigration Law Center, have filed a motion seeking class certification for all refugees and immigrants now detained at ports of entry, though exactly how many people have been caught in such limbo remains unknown at this time.

The Council on American-Islamic Relations says it will challenge the constitutionality of the executive order as well, noting that “there is no evidence that refugees – the most thoroughly vetted of all people entering our nation – are a threat to national security,” and insisting that Trump’s act is “based on bigotry, not reality.” It is not clear how Trump’s order will stand up to legal scrutiny as the Immigration and Nationality Act both allows the president to “suspend the entry of all aliens or any class of aliens as immigrants or non-immigrants, or impose on the entry of aliens any restrictions he may deem to be appropriate” while also stating that “no person shall receive any preference or priority or be discriminated against in the issuance of an immigrant visa because of the person’s race, sex, nationality, place of birth, or place of residence.”

Indeed, the executive order also attempts to add an unprecedented religious test to America’s refugee admission process. Per the order, the secretary of state and DHS secretary are “directed to make changes, to the extent permitted by law, to prioritize refugee claims made by individuals on the basis of religious-based persecution, provided that the religion of the individual is a minority religion in the individual’s country of nationality.” Looking at President Trump’s comments on the campaign trail, as well as in an interview on the Christian Broadcasting Network on Friday, priority status will be awarded to Christians in Muslim-majority countries. “We are going to help them,” Trump insisted of persecuted Christians in Syria. Trump then falsely claimed that it was “impossible, or at least very tough” for Christians to gain entry into the U.S., but much easier for Muslims, under the previous refugee policy. Neither Trump nor his administration provided any evidence to support that argument. According to the Pew Research Center, nearly half of the refugees the U.S. admitted in the 2016 fiscal year were Christian (and the rest were mostly Muslim). About one percent of the Syrian refugees that the U.S. admitted were Christian, though there is no evidence that Syrian Christians were discriminated against in the process, and Syria’s Muslim majority has faced the brunt of the Syrian war’s violence and upheaval. The vast majority of Syrians admitted to the U.S. in 2016 were women and children, and already faced the U.S. government’s most intensive and complex background-check process, which typically takes as much as two years to complete.

Unlike an earlier leaked draft of the executive order, the final order signed on Friday did not include any language about establishing safe zones to house Syrian refugees either inside Syria or in another Middle Eastern country — something Trump has promised to do to address the plight of Syrian refugees trying to escape their country’s brutal civil war.

Looking back at the visa and entry ban, because of the wording of Trump’s executive order — which broadly bans the “entry” of all “aliens” from the seven selected countries — it also remains unclear how the order will impact legal U.S. residents from those countries who are currently in or outside of the country, including permanent residents with U.S. green cards and holders of temporary work and student visas. Propublica reports that more than 500,000 legal U.S. residents may thus be impacted, and could be unable to return to the U.S. should they already be abroad, or choose to leave the country during the ban. Propublica notes that, according to DHS reports, 500,000 citizens from the seven countries have received green cards from the U.S. over the past decade alone, and 25,000 citizens from the seven countries have been issued temporary employment or student visas in the last few years. These classes of U.S. visa holders are considered “aliens” under immigration law and thus may be barred from entering, or re-entering, the U.S. following Friday’s executive order. According to the AFP, one Iranian with a student visa who has been studying in California has reported that her early-February return ticket from Iran has now been cancelled by the airline.