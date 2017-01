Most people keep — or kept, anyway — their embarrassing collections of titillating magazines under a mattress, or hidden in a sock drawer. Not Donald Trump. The president-elect was photographed Friday sitting at his desk in Trump Tower during a meeting with AFL-CIO President Richard Trumka. The desk is a complete mess, but not big enough a mess to hide his stack of Time Person of the Year magazines with his own face on the cover.

Trump literally has an entire stack of Time Person of the Year Trump magazines on his desk (h/t to @ShaneGoldmacher for noticing). pic.twitter.com/LbdQd1C14T — Matt McDermott (@mattmfm) January 13, 2017

Imagine how many more he’s got at home.