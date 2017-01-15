Trump May Kick the White House Press Corps out of the White House

Photo: Mark Wilson/Getty Images

Three senior Trump officials have told Esquire that the incoming administration is seriously considering a plan to evict the White House press corps from the White House press briefing room, where it’s been housed since the Nixon administration. Under the plan, the press corps would apparently be moved to an adjacent facility like the White House Conference Center or the Old Executive Office Building. Trump’s press secretary, Sean Spicer, told Esquire that though the plan hasn’t been decided on yet, the potential move was motivated by a desire to accommodate the outsized interest in Trump, allowing more members of media to attend press conferences. Meanwhile, another (unnamed) Trump official told the magazine that the potential relocation was in fact motivated by the new administration wanting to “take back” the Press Room because the media is no longer neutral, and has instead become “the opposition party” on account of how hostile they have been to Trump. “I want ‘em out of the building,” the official said.

Trump’s White House chief of staff, Reince Priebus, however, echoed Spicer’s rationale when asked about the possible plan on Sunday’s Meet the Press, saying that the move would be about “quadrupling the amount of reporters that can cover our press conferences.” He also argued that the media wouldn’t actually be removed from the White House since they would still be on White House property, just not in the physical White House itself. Last month, Priebus had told conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt that Team Trump might reject long-standing traditions regarding how the administration will interact with the press, especially since the current practices are not actually required, but simply a norm that administrations have long respected (and Trump has yet to encounter a norm he has shown any interest in respecting).

It’s not clear what would happen with the Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House if the Trump Administration evicts the press.

Of course, the Trump campaign and the president-elect have been infamously hostile towards the press for virtually all of Trump’s campaign and transition period. Just last week, Trump disparaged and dismissed two news organizations, CNN and Buzzfeed, during a press conference because they had published articles about an unverified dossier alleging that Russian intelligence officials have successfully compromised Trump in order to blackmail him. After CNN’s Jim Acosta tried to ask a question several times only to be repeatedly rebuffed by Trump — who called CNN a “fake news” organization — Spicer reportedly threatened Acosta and said he would be removed from the press conference if he didn’t keep quiet. It was Trump’s first press conference in 167 days.

Over the course of the Trump campaign, journalists and news organizations were also routinely blacklisted by Trump’s staff from getting credentials for campaign events and restricted an isolated area when they were allowed in. In addition, Trump himself regularly called out and disparaged members of his press pool during campaign appearances, and even threatened lawsuits and, should he become president, executive action, over stories he deemed as false and unfair.