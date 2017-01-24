Photo: Ron Sachs/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The evidence that President Trump is exactly the same as candidate Trump just keeps piling up. After having his press secretary falsely insist that his inauguration crowd was bigger than Obama’s, now Trump himself is repeating a lie about why he lost the popular vote – and displaying his knack for dragging out an unflattering story into multiple news cycles.

The Washington Post reports that during a closed-door meeting with congressional leaders on Monday night, Trump insisted that he only lost the popular vote because between 3 million and 5 million people voted illegally. Reports from the New York Times and NBC News suggest he said the votes were cast by illegal immigrants, but other outlets say he wasn’t that specific.

Either way, there’s nothing to back up that claim. Analysis of the November election found almost no instances of voter fraud, and there is no evidence that millions of people cast their ballots illegally. Trump won the presidency by securing 304 electoral votes, but nationwide Hillary Clinton received 2,864,974 more votes than Trump. The president’s argument was thoroughly debunked when he tweeted back in November: “I won the popular vote if you deduct the millions of people who voted illegally.”

Trump reportedly spent about ten minutes rehashing his win during the reception in the State Dining Room. Democratic Representative Steny Hoyer said Trump also bragged about the size of the crowd at his inauguration. “It was a huge crowd, a magnificent crowd. I haven’t seen such a crowd as big as this,” Hoyer told CNN, quoting Trump. He said the president did not “spend a lot of time on that, but it was clear that it was still on his mind.”

Senate Majority Whip John Cornyn confirmed to Politico that Trump repeated his voter fraud claim on Monday, but he suggested Republican lawmakers will be sticking to their plan of ignoring Trump’s wild claims. “I didn’t pay a lot of attention to it,” Cornyn said. “I was ready to move onto some policy issues. I didn’t anticipate that discussion.”

House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy tried to downplay Trump’s false claim as well, but his explanation made little sense. “We talked about different electoral college, popular votes, going through the different ones,” McCarthy said. “Well, we talked about going back through past elections. Everyone in there goes through elections and stuff, so everybody’s giving their different histories of different parts.”

When reporters asked if Trump said anything surprising, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi responded, “Well, I won’t even go into that.”