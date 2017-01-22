Photo: Aaron P. Bernstein/Getty Images

On Saturday, millions of women (and people who care about women) participated in protests against President Donald Trump. Trump appeared to ignore the massive Women’s Marches as he traveled to CIA headquarters to complain about journalists accurately reporting the underwhelming size of his Inauguration Day crowds, but on Sunday he finally issued a response. Actually, he tweeted two responses – and they were pretty different from one another.

The first tweet was about what you’d expect from Trump:

Watched protests yesterday but was under the impression that we just had an election! Why didn't these people vote? Celebs hurt cause badly. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 22, 2017

(Of course, many of these people did vote, which is why Hillary Clinton won the popular vote by nearly 3 million.)

But the second tweet didn’t quite sound like our new president:

Peaceful protests are a hallmark of our democracy. Even if I don't always agree, I recognize the rights of people to express their views. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 22, 2017

What happened in between 7:47 and 9:23 this morning? Perhaps Trump finally realized value of the First Amendment – but it seems more likely that that’s simply when someone capable of convincing him to do things woke up.