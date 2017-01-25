Trump White House Tells EPA to Pull Climate Change Webpage: Report

Photo: Ron Sachs/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Despite Ivanka Trump’s passionate objections (we’re assuming), the Trump administration has reportedly ordered the Environmental Protection Agency to remove its website about climate change. Two agency employees told Reuters that the page — which contains links to global-warming research and data on emissions — could be down by Wednesday. “If the website goes dark, years of work we have done on climate change will disappear,” said one of the staffers.

Employees are said to be scrambling to save the information, or convince the Trump administration to keep it. The latter seems unlikely, as mentions of climate change have already been scrubbed from the White House website, and EPA employees were told not to discuss a freeze on grant funding. Even the Badlands National Park Twitter account was reined in after posting facts about climate change on Tuesday.

But there’s no reason to worry. As Republican representative Lamar Smith said on Monday, from now on President Trump will tell us everything we need to know. “Better to get your news directly from the president,” Smith said. “In fact, it might be the only way to get the unvarnished truth.”