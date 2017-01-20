Photo: Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Donald John Trump is now the 45th President of the United States.

The inaugural festivities began this morning, with then-president-elect Trump and then-President Barack Obama driving together to the Capitol for the swearing-in. They got into the motorcade for the short ride to the ceremony. Obama left the White House as Commander-in-Chief for the very last time.

Obama aide Valerie Jarrett even turned out (some) of the lights:

The motorcade is on its way!

The Obamas greeted Trump and his wife, Melania, at the White House to have a little coffee/tea before the main event. Melania also gave Michelle a gift from one of their local neighborhood businesses:

As Washington waited for the Trumps and Obamas to arrive, the inauguration guests arrived at the Capitol. Some were probably thrilled:

Others probably imagined the day a little differently:

As anti-Trump protests rage in D.C., the crowd appears to be pretty sparse in the back of the Mall. Which led to a few visual comparisons to Obama’s historic 2009 Inauguration.

Waiting for the ceremony to begin:

Getting closer:

Obama and Vice-President Joe Biden walk out onto the dais:

Cheers of “Trump! Trump! Trump” boomed briefly from the crowd as the president-elect prepared for his entrance:

“Ladies and Gentlemen, the President-elect of the United States, Donald John Trump.”

Missouri Senator Roy Blunt delivers introductory remarks. New York’s Cardinal Timothy Dolan prays for us. Senator Chuck Schumer, in his address, reads a letter of Union solider Sullivan Ballou, an acknowledgment of the country’s divisions, and a call to greater unity.

Vice-President-elect Michael Richard Pence becomes Vice-President Pence. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas administers the oath of office.

Donald John Trump is sworn in as the 45th President of the United States. Cheers, trumpets, and the blast of cannons.

And the peaceful transfer of the Twitter account:

Here comes the speech. And the rain.

It starts raining literally just as Trump begins his speech — Ben Jacobs (@Bencjacobs) January 20, 2017

This is a breaking-news post, and will be continuously updated.