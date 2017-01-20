Photo: Jim Watson/AFP/Getty Images

Donald J. Trump is about to become the United States’ 45th president. Trump and President Barack Obama drove together to the Capitol for the swearing-in. They got into the motorcade for the short ride to the ceremony. Obama leaves the White House as Commander-in-Chief for the last time.

President Obama and President-elect Trump leave the White House, head for the Capitol https://t.co/4jaUQId8cx — New Day (@NewDay) January 20, 2017

First Lady Michelle Obama and future First Lady Melania Trump exit the White House to head to the Capitol for #Inauguration. pic.twitter.com/Hd1qFaJa2q — ABC News (@ABC) January 20, 2017

Obama aide Valerie Jarrett even turned out (some) of the lights:

Always hoped to be here to turn out the lights. Just did. Peace out! pic.twitter.com/rXPFp7GKuO — Valerie Jarrett (@vj44) January 20, 2017

The motorcade is on its way!

presidential motorcade headed to the capitol pic.twitter.com/9p1tiK767U — Sam Ford (@ABC7Sam) January 20, 2017

The Obamas greeted Trump and his wife, Melania, at the White House to have a little coffee/tea before the main event. Melania also gave Michelle a gift from one of their local neighborhood businesses:

LIVE NOW: The Obamas receive the Trumps at The White House: https://t.co/awrxco46Zw pic.twitter.com/nkRkBFi3mX — Good Morning America (@GMA) January 20, 2017

As Washington waited for the Trumps and Obamas to arrive, the inauguration guests arrived at the Capitol. Some were probably thrilled:

Others probably imagined the day a little differently:

The Clintons have arrived pic.twitter.com/bANtO5duiQ — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) January 20, 2017

As anti-Trump protests rage in D.C., the crowd appears to be pretty sparse in the back of the Mall:

Mad spacious out here pic.twitter.com/O0EGL6vI9x — Chris _ _ Richards (@Chris__Richards) January 20, 2017

Waiting for the ceremony to begin:

RT BuzzFeedNews: Hillary Clinton and George W. Bush wait for Doanld Trump to be sworn in as president #Inauguratio… pic.twitter.com/WQ6c5eLLQw — viralvaley (@viralvalley1) January 20, 2017

Getting closer:

Michelle Obama and Jill Biden arrive on podium, greet Hillary Clinton #InaugurationDay https://t.co/H9n7JKbYS7 pic.twitter.com/rJfRNXTxdI — CBS News (@CBSNews) January 20, 2017

Obama and Vice-President Joe Biden walk out onto the dais:

Pres. Obama, VP Joe Biden arrive on podium ahead of Trump's swearing-in ceremony #InaugurationDay https://t.co/H9n7JKbYS7 pic.twitter.com/Ka4XTIRbEI — CBS News (@CBSNews) January 20, 2017

Cheers of “Trump! Trump! Trump” boomed briefly from the crowd as the president-elect prepared for his entrance:

“Ladies and Gentlemen, the President-elect of the United States, Donald John Trump.”

President-elect Donald Trump arrives at his inaugural swearing-in ceremony https://t.co/YpuCylp4Iz https://t.co/M7V7dN8aLf — CNN (@CNN) January 20, 2017

Missouri Senator Roy Blunt delivers introductory remarks. New York’s Cardinal Timothy Dolan prays for us. Senator Chuck Schumer, in his address, reads a letter of Union solider Sullivan Ballou, an acknowledgment of the country’s divisions, and a call to greater unity.

This is moving..

Sullivan Ballou - Major U.S. Army 2nd Rhode Island Infantry. pic.twitter.com/XWqMKERzQi — Liam Christensen (@Mauso_LIAM) January 20, 2017

Vice-President-elect Michael Richard Pence becomes Vice-President Pence. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas administers the oath of office.

#InaugurationDay: [VIDEO] Watch as @mike_pence gets sworn-in as the 48th Vice President of The United States. pic.twitter.com/ZH3qTtsebo — Kris Cruz (@rc_kris) January 20, 2017

This is a breaking-news post, and will be continuously updated.