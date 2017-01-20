Donald J. Trump is about to become the United States’ 45th president. Trump and President Barack Obama drove together to the Capitol for the swearing-in. They got into the motorcade for the short ride to the ceremony. Obama leaves the White House as Commander-in-Chief for the last time.
Obama aide Valerie Jarrett even turned out (some) of the lights:
The motorcade is on its way!
The Obamas greeted Trump and his wife, Melania, at the White House to have a little coffee/tea before the main event. Melania also gave Michelle a gift from one of their local neighborhood businesses:
As Washington waited for the Trumps and Obamas to arrive, the inauguration guests arrived at the Capitol. Some were probably thrilled:
Others probably imagined the day a little differently:
As anti-Trump protests rage in D.C., the crowd appears to be pretty sparse in the back of the Mall:
Waiting for the ceremony to begin:
Getting closer:
Obama and Vice-President Joe Biden walk out onto the dais:
Cheers of “Trump! Trump! Trump” boomed briefly from the crowd as the president-elect prepared for his entrance:
“Ladies and Gentlemen, the President-elect of the United States, Donald John Trump.”
Missouri Senator Roy Blunt delivers introductory remarks. New York’s Cardinal Timothy Dolan prays for us. Senator Chuck Schumer, in his address, reads a letter of Union solider Sullivan Ballou, an acknowledgment of the country’s divisions, and a call to greater unity.
Vice-President-elect Michael Richard Pence becomes Vice-President Pence. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas administers the oath of office.
