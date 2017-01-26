Photo: Yuri Cortez/AFP/Getty Images

Turns out Mexico genuinely does not want to pay for that border wall. On Thursday, the nation’s president, Enrique Peña Nieto, cancelled his meeting with Donald Trump, after the U.S. president once again demanded that our southern neighbor finance his monument to American xenophobia.

But don’t worry: That big, beautiful boondoggle is still getting built. Only now, instead of Mexico paying for it, American consumers of avocados and Corona will foot the bill — on Thursday afternoon, White House press secretary Sean Spicer announced that the president has decided to fund the wall with a 20 percent tax on all Mexican imports. Spicer predicted that such a tax would raise $10 billion a year, which would be more than enough to pay for the border wall (which has been estimated to cost around $20 billion).

Say what you want about our new president — lord knows, I’ve said a bunch — but you’ve gotta admit: This is great news for anyone who thinks guacamole is too cheap and trade wars, too infrequent!



Update: Following the initial wave of press reports, Spicer told NBC News that he didn’t mean to present the 20 percent tariff as a “policy proposal,” but merely a policy “option.”