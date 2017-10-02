Mayor Bill de Blasio predicted that New York City would “be largely back to normal” Friday, after a snowstorm dumped just shy of foot of snow around the city. La Guardia Airport is apparently the exception: The aftermath of the not-even-blizzard is causing chaos at the Queens airport, where traffic is so backed up travelers are jumping out of taxis on the Grand Central Parkway, scaling piles of dirty snow, hopping guardrails, and trekking to the terminal on foot, suitcases in tow.

Here you see people getting out of their taxis ON THE GCP to climb a hill of snow. Jump a fence and walk to the terminal. pic.twitter.com/0bhXMiXRyT — Shaq (@ShaquilleAKhan) February 10, 2017

Thousands of flights were canceled Thursday because of the winter storm, and the airport is under construction, so this trip to La Guardia was never going to be pleasant. But delays stretch for miles. To say traffic is crawling is generous:

Traffic caused passengers heading to LaGuardia Airport Friday to get out of their cars and walk to the airport https://t.co/vUZ7NWUG3P pic.twitter.com/gTsDMLotkO — NBC New York (@NBCNewYork) February 10, 2017

La Guardia warned travelers to give themselves extra time getting to the airport, but not to prepare for a hike:

.@LGAairport There are people exiting cars and walking to get to flights. No one directing traffic. This is ridiculous. — Michele Herrmann (@micheleherrmann) February 10, 2017

Over 50 people walked by our cab on way to #laguardia airport. Traffic standstill. Over 1 hour in for our 15min ride. pic.twitter.com/Gr28zyvU19 — Kent Keller (@kentkeller) February 10, 2017

And the long walk begins. Travel woes. #laguardia pic.twitter.com/iSMeGyscLT — Amanda Black Keeney (@abkeeney) February 10, 2017

Again LGA messed up walking to terminals pic.twitter.com/IGKOb58k5f — adem turkmen (@adem_turkmen) February 10, 2017

This is starting to become something of an annual tradition at New York’s premiere third-world airport.