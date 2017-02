Latest News from Daily Intelligencer

10:45 a.m.

WATCH: This Elephant Sanctuary Is Trying to Save Elephants From Humans

It acts as a retirement home for overworked and injured elephants.

10:29 a.m.

Machete Attacker Shot Outside Louvre, Prompting Trump Tweet

Called a “terrorist” incident, the attack resulted in a lockdown at the museum, but no deaths.

10:17 a.m.

Is It Trump’s Economy Yet?

In January, 227,000 jobs were created. It is of more than passing political importance whether the 44th or 45th president gets credit or blame.

10:08 a.m.

Trump Announces Plan to Let Wall Street Scam America Again

Forcing financial advisers to do what’s best for their clients is “like putting only healthy food on the menu,” says Gary Cohn.

8:00 a.m.

There Are So Many Reasons to Root Against ‘Trump’s Team’ in the Super Bowl

Like it or not, the game has political undertones. Big league.

6:23 a.m.

Trump Adviser: ‘Hard to Envision Smoother Rollout’ of Immigration Order

The only problem was “the disruption created by protesters.”

2:59 a.m.

Kellyanne Conway Cites Made-up ‘Bowling Green Massacre’ to Justify Travel Ban

She’s right that the terror attack “didn’t get covered,” but that’s because it never happened.

12:10 a.m.

White House Opted Not to Release State Department Holocaust Message Naming Jews

A White House official said it wasn’t released because they’d already sent a Holocaust remembrance that said nothing about Jews.

Yesterday at 10:40 p.m.

House GOP Blocks Measure to Prevent Mentally Ill People From Getting Firearms

The Obama regulation would have required the Social Security Administration to give names of people with severe mental illness to the FBI.

Yesterday at 6:24 p.m.

Trump Throws Curveball at Bibi, Urging No ‘Unilateral’ Action on Settlements

Nobody knows why, but a “senior administration official” is telling Israelis the boss still wants a two-state solution and no trouble on settlements.

Yesterday at 6:16 p.m.

An Asteroid Buzzed By Earth Today, the Fourth Near-Miss of the Year

Astronomers keep discovering asteroids just before they whiz by us.

Yesterday at 6:04 p.m.

Most Americans Disapprove of Trump — and His Executive Orders

New polls show broad opposition to Trump’s immigration orders, and 40 percent support for the president’s impeachment.

Yesterday at 5:55 p.m.

Trump Vows to Get Rid of Electioneering Restrictions on Churches

In another payoff for Christian-right political support, Trump would end the principle that tax subsidies are inconsistent with partisan politicking.

Yesterday at 4:55 p.m.

DHS Head John Kelly Says He Only Needs Two Years to Build That Wall

In an interview with Fox News, Kelly also says there will be “parts of the wall that you can actually see through.”

Yesterday at 4:51 p.m.

John McCain Makes Nice With Australia After Trump’s ‘Unnecessary’ Dispute

The Arizona senator called Australia’s ambassador to express his “unwavering support for the U.S.-Australia alliance.”

Yesterday at 3:35 p.m.

This Is What Milo Yiannopoulos Wants

Milo Yiannopoulos desperately wants to be seen as “dangerous.” Thanks to some recent protests at schools hosting him, the label is starting to fit.

Yesterday at 3:15 p.m.

Spicer Puts Iran ‘on Notice’ and Falsely Claims Bombing of U.S. Navy Ship

Tensions are high between Washington and Tehran over a ballistic missile test, and this won’t help.

Yesterday at 3:02 p.m.

Mexican President Gives Nafta Timeline, Rallies Around Mexican Manufacturing

Nieto is pushing back against Trump, but not on Twitter this time.

Yesterday at 2:48 p.m.

Draft ‘Religious Liberty’ Order Would Offer Vast Protections for Discrimination

It would let anyone dealing with the federal government violate anti-bias policies at will.

Yesterday at 2:27 p.m.

The White House Has Thrown Out ‘the Mooch’

Anthony Scaramucci’s position in the White House was scuttled by either ethics concerns or petty infighting.