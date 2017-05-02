Latest News from Daily Intelligencer

8:47 a.m.

Appeals Court Rejects Request to Restore Travel Ban, For Now

The Justice Department’s request for an emergency stay that would have reinstated the travel ban pending the government’s appeal was denied.

Yesterday at 8:09 p.m.

European Magazines Go Dark with Their Trump Covers

Several magazine publishers have turned their covers into some pretty ominous political poster art.

Yesterday at 5:05 p.m.

DHS and State Department Comply with Block of Travel Ban, Trump Attacks Judge

Airlines have told travelers that they are free to board flights to the U.S., but how long the opportunity will last remains unclear.

Yesterday at 4:47 p.m.

White House Backing Down on Renewed Use of Torture, Black Sites

They still intend to expand the use of the prison at Guantánamo Bay, however.

Yesterday at 3:26 p.m.

Report: Bannon Had to Be Reminded He Wasn’t President Amidst Travel Ban Chaos

More evidence of a possible pushback against the Breitbart wing within the White House.

2/3/2017 at 11:45 p.m.

Seattle Judge Smacks Down Trump Travel Ban–For Now

A judge is setting up a serious trial of Trump’s immigration policies, and the White House is already vowing to fight back.

2/3/2017 at 6:31 p.m.

Every Terrifying Thing That Donald Trump Did This Week

All the norms the president has already destroyed.

2/3/2017 at 6:19 p.m.

California Is Wondering If Trump and Sessions Will Relaunch the War on Drugs

An anti-drug administration in D.C. may soon collide with a huge constituency for legal cannabis. Something’s gotta give.

2/3/2017 at 5:31 p.m.

All the Ways Politics Are Invading the Super Bowl

President Trump’s friendship with Tom Brady is only the beginning.

2/3/2017 at 5:17 p.m.

Mike Pence Will Likely Break Senate Tie on DeVos. He’d Better Get Used to It.

With GOP holding a narrow margin in the Senate, and with the declining use of filibusters, ties could become commonplace.

2/3/2017 at 3:49 p.m.

Trump: I’m President, So No More Protest or Media Accountability

The administration keeps saying terrifying, autocratic things.

2/3/2017 at 2:33 p.m.

The State Department Has Revoked Tens of Thousands of Visas Due to Travel Ban

Earlier this week, the White House said that only “109 people were affected and slowed down in their travel” by the ban.

2/3/2017 at 2:00 p.m.

NYC’s Bodega Rally Was a Testament to Solidarity and Patriotism

As thousands of New Yorkers assembled to protest the Trump administration’s immigration policies, a sense of unity prevailed.

2/3/2017 at 12:44 p.m.

U.S. Hits Iran with New Sanctions After Missile Test

The Trump administration’s first sanctions come after a week of putting Iran “on notice,” and the day after taking a hard-line stance with Russia.

2/3/2017 at 12:27 p.m.

Company Raises Price of Opioid-Overdose Antidote by 500 Percent, to $4,500

Earlier this week, President Trump backed off his pledge to bargain with drug companies over their prices.

2/3/2017 at 11:45 a.m.

Protests Erupt on NYU Campus Over Conservative Speaker on Campus

At least 11 people were arrested when the demonstration turned violent.

2/3/2017 at 10:45 a.m.

WATCH: This Elephant Sanctuary Is Trying to Save Elephants From Humans

It acts as a retirement home for overworked and injured elephants.

2/3/2017 at 10:29 a.m.

Machete Attacker Shot Outside Louvre, Prompting Trump Tweet

Called a “terrorist” incident, the attack resulted in a lockdown at the museum, but no deaths.

2/3/2017 at 10:17 a.m.

Is It Trump’s Economy Yet?

In January, 227,000 jobs were created. It is of more than passing political importance whether the 44th or 45th president gets credit or blame.

2/3/2017 at 10:08 a.m.

Trump Announces Plan to Let Wall Street Scam America Again

Forcing financial advisers to do what’s best for their clients is “like putting only healthy food on the menu,” says Gary Cohn.