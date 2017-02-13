Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau met with President Donald Trump in the White House Monday. The two are discussing trade and national security, and will hold a joint press conference. They’re also hosting a roundtable with Ivanka Trump on women in the workplace to reportedly kick off a new task force that’s supposed to be called the United States Canada Council for the Advancement of Women Business Leaders-Female Entrepreneurs. But first, the introductions. Point goes to Trudeau for skillfully deflecting Trump’s bizarre hand-yank move.
In the Oval Office, the two posed for pictures, and Trump tried for a do-over. “I think they might want a handshake,” he said to Trudeau.
“They”?