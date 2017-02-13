Photo: Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau met with President Donald Trump in the White House Monday. The two are discussing trade and national security, and will hold a joint press conference. They’re also hosting a roundtable with Ivanka Trump on women in the workplace to reportedly kick off a new task force that’s supposed to be called the United States Canada Council for the Advancement of Women Business Leaders-Female Entrepreneurs. But first, the introductions. Point goes to Trudeau for skillfully deflecting Trump’s bizarre hand-yank move.

President Trump welcomes Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to the White House. https://t.co/n7TqA3VDnW pic.twitter.com/5TcpyDfZx5 — ABC News (@ABC) February 13, 2017

In the Oval Office, the two posed for pictures, and Trump tried for a do-over. “I think they might want a handshake,” he said to Trudeau.

President Trump to @JustinTrudeau in Oval Office: "I think they might want a hand shake." pic.twitter.com/47Lkj5Z4SU — CSPAN (@cspan) February 13, 2017

“They”?