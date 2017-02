Latest News from Daily Intelligencer

5:08 p.m.

WATCH: Congresspeople Are Getting Pummeled in Town Halls Nationwide

A lot of constituents are concerned — and vocal — about their health coverage.

4:34 p.m.

Sean Spicer Does Melissa McCarthy Doing Sean Spicer

The White House press secretary reminded reporters to behave “like big boys and girls.”

4:25 p.m.

Tom Perez Gains Ground in Race for DNC Chair

South Carolina Democratic Party chair Jaime Harrison has dropped out and endorsed the former Labor secretary.

3:44 p.m.

In Mexico, Trump Administration Promises There Will Be ‘No Mass Deportations’

Hours after Trump called his plan for immigration enforcement a “military operation,” DHS secretary Kelly assured Mexico that it is no such thing.

3:44 p.m.

Mitch McConnell Employs Turtle Strategy to Avoid Town Hall Turmoil

The Senate Majority Leader is peeking very carefully at Kentucky constituents from inside his shell.

3:29 p.m.

Ted Cruz Tastelessly Predicts Summer SCOTUS Opening

Suggesting that to a CPAC audience is playing with some powerful emotions.

3:16 p.m.

Richard Spencer Gets Booted From CPAC in Apparent Conservative Housecleaning

“Are you gonna escort me out?” Spencer asked.

2:32 p.m.

At $25 Million, Trump’s NYC Security Bill Is Cheaper Than First Estimated

The NYPD Commissioner updated lawmakers on the revised number — about $10 million less than first requested.

1:53 p.m.

Mitt Romney and Son Reportedly Trying to Buy Small Chunk of the Yankees

Mitt and Tagg already have baseball names. Why not a baseball team?

1:07 p.m.

At Town Halls, More Crowds Face Off Against Republican Lawmakers

Raucous constituents challenge senators and representatives on ACA and Trump.

12:59 p.m.

Here Comes the GOP Attack on Legal Immigration

In the wake of a crackdown on undocumented immigrants, plans are already underway to restrict the legal form, long the great dream of nativists.

12:51 p.m.

Can Democrats Move Left — and to the Suburbs?

Liberal activists want economic populism. But Democrats’ path to a House majority cuts through affluent suburbs that shunned Bernie Sanders.

11:02 a.m.

Report: Manafort Faced Blackmail Over Russia Connections During Trump Campaign

The story was revealed after the phone of Manafort’s daughter was hacked.

10:46 a.m.

Trump Trillion-Dollar Infrastructure Package Likely to Be Delayed Until Mañana

Nice as Trump’s infrastructure talk has been, there’s no plan, no money, and no momentum for it at present. So looks like it’s on the back burner.

9:40 a.m.

Sebastian Gorka Disagrees With His Own Government’s Terrorism Statistics

A Fox News appearance offers a glimpse at an important fracture in the White House that could have serious consequences for the nation.

9:29 a.m.

This Obscure Story That Should Be Huge Shows How Trump Gets Away With It

The House has voted to bury investigations into massive scandals, and hardly anybody will ever know about it.

6:21 a.m.

Trump May Have Demoted NSC’s Military and Intelligence Leaders by Accident

They didn’t mean to make them lower than Steve Bannon, they just got confused while copying from the Bush organizational chart.

5:17 a.m.

Trump’s Deportation Plan Sparks Fear, Drives Undocumented Immigrants Into Hiding

Almost anyone can be targeted – even a young woman hospitalized with a brain tumor.

12:57 a.m.

Secretary of State Tillerson Looks to Media to Get President’s Attention

Some worry that his low profile is a sign that the State Department doesn’t hold much sway in the Trump administration.

Yesterday at 10:46 p.m.

Trump Administration Revokes Guidelines Aimed at Protecting Transgender Students

The previous guidelines under the Obama administration ensured that transgender students had a right to use the bathroom of their choice.