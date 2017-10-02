Cringe Your Way Through This Breitbart News Interview With Sean Spicer

Just after the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals dealt another blow to President Trump’s travel ban Thursday night, White House press secretary Sean Spicer sat down with Breitbart News for an “exclusive interview” that that site streamed on Facebook Live. So much went wrong. There’s the uncomfortable silence at the open, the grade-school-level production values, and the nauseous look on reporter Charlie Sperling’s face. But those things are obvious. The real joy here are the Easter eggs, such as two of the four White House TVs playing President Trump’s most detested “fake news” channel, CNN.