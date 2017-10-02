Latest News from Daily Intelligencer

2 mins ago

Cringe Your Way Through This Breitbart News Interview with Sean Spicer

The White House Press Secretary sat down with the right-wing outlet and the video is a sight to behold.

12:14 p.m.

Internal DHS Report Puts $21.6 Billion Price Tag on Trump’s Wall

The leaked report also says it will take 18 months longer to finish the wall than DHS head John Kelly says.

11:16 a.m.

Tom Price Is the Perfect Villain for Obamacare Defenders

The upside of Price’s confirmation for Democrats: A (seemingly) corrupt opponent of Medicare is now the face of Obamacare repeal.

10:46 a.m.

French Authorities Foil ‘Imminent’ Terror Plot Against Paris

Four people were arrested, including a teenage girl.

10:32 a.m.

Does Trump Even Want to Win in Court?

The longer the legal battle over Trump’s travel order continues, the more it looks like the president is sabotaging it. Is that deliberate?

10:23 a.m.

Jared Kushner’s Family May Buy the Miami Marlins

The reported sale price is a mind-boggling $1.6 billion.

10:14 a.m.

The Myth That Democrats Must Cooperate With Trump

“All your life is Time Magazine. I read it too. What does it mean?”

9:51 a.m.

Andrew Sullivan: The Madness of King Donald

A weekly diary on life in Trump’s America.

8:19 a.m.

Why Was Betsy DeVos the One Trump Nominee Who Provoked Opposition?

Democrats can muster enormous political energy against Trump. But can they channel it effectively?

6:00 a.m.

Flynn Reportedly Talked Sanctions With Russia Before Trump Took Office

Multiple officials are contradicting denials made by the Trump administration.

2:16 a.m.

Trump Backs Down, Agrees to Uphold ‘One China’ Policy

Trump had suggested he’d use the policy as a bargaining chip in negotiations with China.

12:17 a.m.

Hundreds Confront Congressman Jason Chaffetz at Rowdy Utah Town Hall

After answering questions about his failure to investigate President Trump, the Oversight Committee chairman left 40 minutes early.

Yesterday at 7:26 p.m.

Ninth Circuit Judges Unanimously Rebuff Trump, Keep Travel Ban on Hold

The ruling more or less took apart the government’s case for rushing the ban into effect.

Yesterday at 6:39 p.m.

Now That the Snowstorm’s Mostly Done, What’s the Damage?

Largest snowfall of the year so far.

Yesterday at 6:19 p.m.

Tom Perez Scores an Own Goal in DNC Contest

The candidate of the Clinton-Obama camp seemed to be agreeing with Sanders supporters that the 2016 primaries were “rigged.” Bad idea.

Yesterday at 5:59 p.m.

GOP Oversight Chair Calls Conway Promoting Ivanka’s Brand ‘Unacceptable’

But the president attacking private companies for dropping Ivanka’s brand is, apparently, totally fine.

Yesterday at 4:13 p.m.

Watchdog Hits Kellyanne Conway With Formal Ethics Complaint

The complaint says she violated federal law with her comments about Ivanka Trump’s line.

Yesterday at 3:59 p.m.

Trump’s Tiny Thumbs Were a Big Fundraising Asset in Campaign

A report from the RNC says GOP donors responded best to pictures of Trump giving a double thumbs-up.

Yesterday at 2:20 p.m.

In Call With Putin, Trump Trashes Nuclear Arms Treaty He’d Never Heard Of

When Putin asked Trump about extending New START, the president asked his aides what that was — then decried the treaty as a “bad deal.”

Yesterday at 1:56 p.m.

U.S. Is Trying to Repair Relations With Mexico by Mostly Leaving Trump Out of It

Secretary of State Tillerson met with his Mexican counterpart in Washington, and is headed to Mexico City in the coming weeks.