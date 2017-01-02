Photo: Eric Christian Smith/AP

Former president George H.W. Bush, 92 years young, and former First Lady Barbara Bush, will do the official coin-toss at this weekend’s Super Bowl in Houston.

The 41st president is making this special appearance less than a week after leaving the hospital after more than two weeks, where he was recovering from a bout of pneumonia. (Barbara also recently hospitalized for five days, suffering from bronchitis.) Missing the Super Bowl was not an option for these nonagenarians; Barbara reportedly said to a doctor at Houston Methodist Hospital last week that “you need to get us out of here and tuned up. We need to host that Super Bowl.”

So yes, they’re ready: