DHS Head John Kelly Says He Only Needs Two Years to Build That Wall

Photo: Guillermo Arias/AFP/Getty Images

President Trump’s “big, beautiful” wall on the U.S.-Mexican border will be done in the “next two years” if Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly has his way.

In an interview set to air Thursday on Fox News, Kelly says the wall will not be built all at once. “The wall will be built where it’s needed first, and then it will be filled in. That’s the way I look at it,” he says.

Kelly mentions in the interview that the wall will not look the same along the entirety of the border. While some areas will call for the physical barrier most have in mind, others will require a higher-tech approach. “There will be the physical wall and then parts of the wall that you can actually see through because it will rely on sensors and other technology,” he says.

If Kelly is to achieve his ambitious timeline of finishing the wall by 2019, he’s going to need some help from Congress to pay for it. Cost estimates to build the wall range as high as $25 billion, and Thursday morning on Fox & Friends, House Speaker Paul Ryan said “we will give the financing to Secretary Kelly and the border security plan.”

“He will have the funding to do it,” Ryan adde, without mentioning that the funding, despite what Trump has promised, won’t be coming from Mexico.