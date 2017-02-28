Mayor de Blasio to Propose 90 New Homeless Shelters

Photo: Spencer Platt/Getty Images

The New York Times reports on a de Blasio administration plan to open 90 homeless shelters in the city, an increase of nearly a third. This is the mayor’s latest attempt to tackle a crisis that has dogged his tenure. The number of people sleeping in shelters topped a record 60,000 in 2016, and reports of street homelessness have also spiked in the past year.

According to the Times, the city spends $400,000 a day at hotels to house an overflow of families seeking shelter. The city would rely on this expanded shelter system to curb that practice, and the use of cluster- or scatter-site housing, where the city pays private landlords to temporarily accommodate homeless families. That policy has tended to place people in crumbling apartments, often with less-than-reputable landlords; it came under fire after two toddlers died in a radiator explosion at a Bronx cluster site in December, in a unit owned by a notorious slumlord.

Still, the proposal, which the mayor is expected to detail later Tuesday, is not without controversy. Community residents have fiercely fought plans to convert a Holiday Inn into a shelter in Maspeth, Queens, and Sunset Park, Brooklyn, residents have protested the increase of shelters in their neighborhood. According to the New York Post, de Blasio will include an “equity plan” for these new shelters, so that they’re distributed more evenly across neighborhoods in the five boroughs, a goal that follows on the heels of a report in the City Council that shows that residential services, including homeless shelters, but also foster-care and mental-health facilities, are overwhelmingly concentrated in a few community districts.

Mayor Bill de Blasio introduced a flurry of initiatives to try to tamp down the rise in homelessness at the end of 2015. He pledged $6 billion over four years to tackle the crisis. The Department of Homeless Services went through a public shake-up and reorganization, and the administration set aside $10 million to help people facing eviction, devoted $22 million for outreach and case managers to help the mentally ill, and dedicated nearly $3 billion to build 15,000 supportive-housing units. And though the blame doesn’t fall squarely on the current mayor — the shelter population reached record highs under Bloomberg’s administration, under whose tenure the city and state withdrew funding for the program to help people transition out of shelters — he’s the guy in charge now, and up for reelection in 2017.