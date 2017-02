Latest News from Daily Intelligencer

6:24 p.m.

Politics Chat: What Got Michael Flynn Canned — and Who Will Trump Fire Next?

Daily Intelligencer’s politics team games out the news around Flynn and debates which remaining staffer is most at risk.

5:47 p.m.

How Michael Flynn Went From ‘Full Confidence’ to Former Adviser in About 7 Hours

He spent a total of 24 days as national security adviser.

5:24 p.m.

Trump Was Told Weeks Ago That Flynn Had Misled Pence

After 17 days of reflection, the “unbelievably decisive” president fired his national security adviser due to eroding trust, Sean Spicer explained.

5:07 p.m.

Conservatives Revolt Against Keeping the Parts of Obamacare Americans Like

The is GOP increasingly caught between “base” demands to destroy Obamacare and popular pressure to preserve key provisions.

5:06 p.m.

Office of Government Ethics Calls for Kellyanne Conway to Be Disciplined

“There is strong reason to believe that Ms. Conway has violated the Standards of Conduct.”

4:57 p.m.

4 Days Later, Knicks Lift Charles Oakley’s Lifetime Ban

NBA commissioner Adam Silver and Michael Jordan brokered a peace deal, but Oakley still wants a public apology.

4:06 p.m.

Kellyanne Conway Quote-Tweets White Nationalist: ‘Love You Back’

The tweet has since been deleted, and Conway says she doesn’t know who has access to her account.

3:52 p.m.

U.S. Hits Venezuela’s VP With Sanctions for Drug Trafficking

Tareck El Aissami has called the act a “vile aggression.”

3:06 p.m.

Russia Deploys Cruise Missile, Violating Arms-Control Treaty

Not a great time to be without a national security adviser.

1:42 p.m.

Jury Convicts Man in Nearly 40-Year-Old Etan Patz Murder Case

Pedro Hernandez, who confessed to killing the 6-year-old boy in 2012, has been found guilty.

12:45 p.m.

Workers Are Rushing to Fix the Oroville Dam Spillway With More Rain on the Way

The crisis has been averted, for now, but crews are rushing to fix an emergency spillway that forced the evacuation of nearly 200,000.

12:45 p.m.

Kim Jong-un’s Brother Killed with Poison Spray at Airport

The North Korean leader is accused of ordering the hit.

12:34 p.m.

Michael Flynn’s Resignation Is the Best News of the Trump Presidency So Far

The Trump administration just lost its most dangerous Islamophobic conspiracy theorist.

11:46 a.m.

3 Ways Republicans Are Dodging the Flynn Scandal

Does anybody really want to investigate a tedious story about deceit, blackmail, and Russian intrigue? Didn’t think so.

10:30 a.m.

Trump’s Lawyer Knew Flynn Was Lying. Why Did Nothing Happen?

The White House was informed last month of the nature of Flynn’s conversation with Russia’s envoy. That raises big questions.

9:43 a.m.

Entourage Movie Producer Steve Mnuchin Confirmed As Treasury Secretary

The Goldman Sachs and hedge-fund vet has been dubbed the “foreclosure king.”

6:14 a.m.

With 4 GOP Senators Undecided, Andrew Puzder Nomination Is in Jeopardy

Senators have watched a 1990 episode of The Oprah Winfrey Show in which Pudzer’s ex-wife appeared as a victim of domestic violence.

4:40 a.m.

Journalist Claims Omarosa Threatened Her, Said White House Has ‘Dossier’ on Her

April Ryan says her former friend got in her face just a few steps from the Oval Office.

2:40 a.m.

National Security Adviser Michael Flynn Resigns

Flynn said he apologized to Pence following reports that he misled the vice-president about his calls with the Russian ambassador.

Yesterday at 10:01 p.m.

The Trump White House Still Isn’t Open for Tours

One Republican senator is getting impatient.