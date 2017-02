Latest News from Daily Intelligencer

5:50 p.m.

WATCH: NASA Discovered a New Solar System With 3 Potentially Habitable Planets

“Finding a second earth is not a question of if, but a question of when.”

5:19 p.m.

Democrats Try to Transcend Divisive Symbolism in DNC Race

Media and activists alike are trying to turn a close DNC contest into a surrogate battle between factions. That makes the outcome hard to predict.

4:17 p.m.

Trump Immigration Memo Angers Mexico; Spicer Says Relationship Is ‘Phenomenal’

Just as Secretary of State Tillerson and Secretary of Homeland Security John Kelly arrive for high-level talks.

4:12 p.m.

Trump: We’re Submitting a Health-Care Plan! Tom Price: No, We’re Not!

This administration is a fine-tuned machine.

3:11 p.m.

WATCH: Hundreds of Protesters at Standing Rock Are on the Brink of Evacuation

The Army Corps has ordered the remaining few hundred activists to vacate by February 22.

2:47 p.m.

Trump Staffers Plant Alternative Facts to Stop Him From Tweeting Them

More leaks from the frightening world of Donald Trump’s child monarchy.

1:56 p.m.

The Trump Administration Can’t Agree on Treatment of Transgender Students

Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos is hesitant to rescind Obama’s guidelines.

1:53 p.m.

Is Trump Taking Over Conservatism, or Is Conservatism Absorbing Trump?

The evidence ahead of a key right-wing conference suggests that it’s the right that’s moving.

11:52 a.m.

Republicans Accuse Protesters of Organizing for Political Change

Conservatives are now arguing that protests are illegitimate if they’re planned in advance by activists.

10:25 a.m.

Iowa Legislator Proposes Hiring Quotas for Republican College Faculty

After decades of conservative whining about liberal domination of college faculties, a legislator has finally come up with a solution.

9:11 a.m.

Rand Paul Has Become Trump’s Most Loyal Toady

The task of suppressing dissent against the president’s authoritarian tendencies falls to the GOP’s libertarian.

8:00 a.m.

What It’s Like to Live in a Trump Building

The protesters, the new frisson, and the extremely clean floors.

6:27 a.m.

These Republicans Faced ‘So-Called Angry Crowds’ at Tuesday’s Town Halls

While scores of GOP lawmakers are avoiding their constituents, a handful attended packed public events back home.

1:00 a.m.

Timing of Trump Immigration Memos Undermines Cabinet Members’ Visit to Mexico

They were released just as Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly headed south.

Yesterday at 5:21 p.m.

Trump’s Immigration Policies Have Already Taken a Toll on the U.S. Economy

The American tourism industry is still reeling from Trump’s travel ban.

Yesterday at 5:15 p.m.

A ‘Refugees Welcome’ Banner Was Hanging on the Statue of Liberty Today

Challenging Trump’s travel ban.

Yesterday at 5:12 p.m.

When Will Trump Announce a Policy Agenda? Maybe Never.

Trump has an opportunity to lay out a detailed policy agenda on February 28 to a joint session of Congress — which needs the guidance. But will he?

Yesterday at 2:42 p.m.

Administration Rattles Sabers at Undocumented Immigrants

Maybe the plan is to deport millions, or frighten the undocumented into self-deporting. Either way, a big shift in immigration policy is underway.

Yesterday at 1:49 p.m.

Malaysia Can’t Say for Sure If Kim Jong-un’s Half-Brother Was Poisoned

Authorities are awaiting lab results while North Korea accuses Malaysia of “mangling” the autopsy.

Yesterday at 1:40 p.m.

Trump Is Unpopular, But Not As Unpopular As Liberals Think

Are Trump’s historically low approval ratings high enough for Republicans to avoid a 2018 disaster? Probably so, but there’s not much room for error.