National Security Adviser Michael Flynn Resigns

Photo: Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg via Getty Images

National Security Adviser Michael Flynn has resigned amid a growing scandal over reports that he discussed sanctions during a December phone call with Russia’s ambassador to the United States, according to CNN. In a resignation letter obtained by journalists, Flynn says that he “inadvertently briefed the vice president-elect and others with incomplete information regarding my phone calls with the Russian ambassador,” and has apologized.

Breaking: text of Flynn's resignation letter pic.twitter.com/KGue1cJFzL — Zeke Miller (@ZekeJMiller) February 14, 2017

On January 15, Vice-President Mike Pence defended Flynn on Face the Nation, saying that he “did not discuss anything having to do with the United States’ decision to expel diplomats or impose censure against Russia.” He was said to be incensed that Flynn misled him.

Shortly after news of Flynn’s resignation broke, the White House sent out a press release announcing that Lieutenant General Joseph Keith Kellogg Jr. has been named acting national security adviser.

Well, that's one way to describe it. pic.twitter.com/RFahttkpff — Eric Geller (@ericgeller) February 14, 2017

Following contradictory messages from the White House, on Monday afternoon White House press secretary Sean Spicer said President Trump was “evaluating the situation” regarding Flynn. Then on Monday evening Flynn’s fortunes worsened when the Washington Post revealed that acting attorney general Sally Yates had warned the Trump White House that Flynn was potentially vulnerable to blackmail by Russia, and the New York Times reported that the Army has been investigating whether Flynn received payments from the Russian government when he traveled to Moscow in 2015.

Prior to Flynn’s resignation, Politico reported that the White House was looking at potential replacements, including retired General David Petraeus.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.