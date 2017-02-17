Upper East Side Parents Are the Latest Trump Resisters

Photo: Michael Norcia/The New York Post via Getty Imag

Add another Trump-brand boycott to the list: ice-skating in Central Park. Unnamed sources tell the New York Post that the Dalton School, the elite prep school on New York’s Upper East Side, has had to cancel its outing to Trump’s Wollman Rink because a “clique of liberal moms” are protesting by refusing to send their kids on the trip. Trump famously renovated the rink in 1986 after the city struggled to do so, and the Trump Organization still operates it.

The Dalton School’s parent group sent a letter that the event was canceled because of the cost of funding the trip with “significantly lower attendance.” No one associated with the parents’ association or the Dalton administration commented on this, but one anonymous parent, the Post reported, called the skating-outing boycott “insane.” “Like him or not,” the source said, “it feels like a strange place for New Yorkers to protest. And sad that kids now have no skating party.” Or as Trump would say: Sad!