Nation Experiences Election Night Flashback During Patriots Super Bowl Comeback

Photo: Steven Senne/AP

This year’s Super Bowl was steeped in politics long before the game started, with controversies erupting over everything from President Trump’s close relationship with the Patriots to pro-immigrant commercials. But apparently it wasn’t enough to have the specter of the 2016 election hanging over the game; America had to watch the Patriots and the Falcons do a live reenactment of election night.

The first half of the game looked like a blowout for the Falcons, with Atlanta racking up a 21-3 lead before Lady Gaga’s subtly subversive halftime show. In the third quarter Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan threw a second touchdown pass to Tevin Coleman. Along with the extra point, that brought the score up to 28-3 Atlanta.

No team has ever trailed by more than 10 points and come back to win the Super Bowl. Nate Cohn of the New York Times’ Upshot noted that New England’s chances of winning were even worse than Donald Trump’s.

Atlanta at 97% to win, per ESPN pic.twitter.com/kEgkSDqvWc — Nate Cohn (@Nate_Cohn) February 6, 2017

Atlanta has a 99.3% chance of winning, per ESPN. That's where we had Trump's chances in Pennsylvania at 1:10AM on Election Night — Nate Cohn (@Nate_Cohn) February 6, 2017

New England's odds heading into the Ryan fumble: 249:1, per ESPN.

Trump's odds were 40x better heading into Election Night. — Nate Cohn (@Nate_Cohn) February 6, 2017

Then New England, and the nation’s PTSD, came roaring back. In the third quarter Patriots running back James White scored the team’s first touchdown of the game, bringing the score to 28-9. Then in the fourth quarter, the Patriots racked up 19 points, including a two 2-point conversions. Suddenly everyone on Twitter started flashing back to the night of November 8.

Patriots: 20

Falcons: 28



This feels like Election Day all over again. 😩 #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/VRBSCQfVkk — NUFF 💬 (@nuffsaidNY) February 6, 2017

Wow. Just like the November election. Complete with Falcon fans celebrating their Super Bowl victory 30 min early. — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) February 6, 2017

current mood: 8:00am Nov 9th, 2016. FDT — lord fresh (@freshbrook) February 6, 2017

Julian Edelman set up the touchdown that would tie the game with one of the greatest catches in Super Bowl history. Falcons cornerback Robert Alford deflected a pass meant for Edelman, but he caught it just inches above the ground.

Julian Edelman with the Catch of the Year #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/YLb2MYgEo0 — Brennan Cassidy (@brennandcassidy) February 6, 2017

With the game tied 28-28, the Super Bowl went into overtime for the first time ever. The Patriots won the coin toss, then quarterback Tom Brady led a 75-yard touchdown drive. Running back James White clinched New England’s victory with a 2-yard run for a final score of 34-28. At five titles each, Tom Brady now has the most Super Bowl wins of any quarterback, and coach Bill Belichick has the most of any head coach. (In another election tie in, Belichick suggested before Sunday’s game that Trump may be able to help him retrieve the Super Bowl ring Russian President Vladimir Putin stole from him in 2005.)

honestly...bernie would've won the super bowl — Jessica Roy (@JessicaKRoy) February 6, 2017

The Falcons will still win the popular vote. #SuperBowl — Gabe Ortíz (@TUSK81) February 6, 2017

The electors can still stop this — Dan Amira (@DanAmira) February 6, 2017

I can't believe the guy with the foreign model wife and a sketchy history with the rules just won after being written off. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) February 6, 2017

The night had one more surprise in store. Despite everyone comparing the Patriots’ comeback to Trump’s – and his pre-game prediction of an 8-point victory for New England nearly coming to fruition – President Trump said nothing about himself in his congratulatory tweet:

What an amazing comeback and win by the Patriots. Tom Brady, Bob Kraft and Coach B are total winners. Wow! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 6, 2017

One possible explanation: Trump didn’t actually watch the Patriots’ historic comeback. WCVB reports that he left the Mar-a-Lago Super Bowl party around 9 p.m., when the Patriots were still losing.